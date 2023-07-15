Through tears, Ons Jabeur collected the runner-up trophy. “It is surely the most painful defeat of my career,” said the Tunisian, broken by another final that escapes her and another opportunity to which she says goodbye. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech and with the honor of being the first unseeded in a final in 60 years, defeated him in the Wimbledon final (6-4 and 6-4) and increased the suffering of Jabeur, who has lost the three Grand Slam finals he has played.

The one from Tunisia, despite being the most talented African woman in history, is still pursuing that great title that does justice to her quality. She was her favorite last year against Elena Rybakina and she fell apart, and this year Vondrousova was too much for her. Two difficult defeats to fit in the locker and that show the problems of the African to deal with the tense moments in these finals.

Because Jabeur came to dream of victory when he led the score 4-2 in the first set. Her outing onto a packed center court was vintage, with fifteen points won out of the top twenty and with a confidence from the back that raised the question to Vondrousova of how much power she would have to put into her shots to have some danger.

But from that 4-2, Jabeur disappeared. He was unable to land more than three shots in a row and backhands that once kissed the baseline now caught on the nail of the net. The bug bleed was not closing and he was dropping games one after the other.

In a matter of minutes, Jabeur had gone from 4-2 to 4-6 and the final half was gone. He started the anxiety attack, the problem to compose himself and the feeling of total dejection.

Vondrousova, who was not looking for anything spectacular and was content to pass one more ball -she made only thirteen unforced errors in the entire game-, had a 1-0 and 40-0 service to seal the final and put Jabeur in a bigger squeeze.

The Tunisian knew it, and when she found herself close to the abyss, she began to play looser, with less tension on the racket and on the arm. She hooked up some good points and rejoined the match. From 1-0 40-0 to 1-3. It was the occasion for Jabeur to open a crack and aspire to a third set where his inertia, as in previous matches, would open the way to victory.

But Jabeur ran aground again. He did not make it 1-4, he gave life to Vondrousova and she did not shrink. She already lost a final at Roland Garros against an unstoppable talent like Ashleigh Barty and now she was not going to miss the opportunity. Five of the last six games have gone to the left-handed, who with a two-handed volley clinched her first Grand Slam at the Cathedral.

The Czech missed Wimbledon the previous year for a second wrist operation and returned to the All England Club this season to claim her first major title.

After everything I’ve been through… This is incredible. Tennis is a crazy thing, “said Vondrousova after receiving the Venus Plate from the prineca of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Vondrousova, sixth left-hander in a Wimbledon final, first unseeded in 60 years and the lowest-ranked champion in the Open Era, breaks into the WTA top 10 for the first time thanks to this result, in addition to bagging more of 2 million euros for the victory. Africa and Jabeur will have to keep waiting. “I promise that one day I will achieve it,” said the Tunisian.