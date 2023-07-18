The 24-year-old Czech jumped 32 places to move up to 10th in the new WTA rankings after claiming her first Grand Slam title with a stunning victory over Tunisia’s Anas Jabeur in the final on Saturday..

She became the first unseeded player to win the women’s singles title and said afterwards that her coach Jan Hernych vowed to get a matching tattoo of her to celebrate the huge victory..

“We spoke before the tournament and he said maybe if I win a major title I will. The coach kept his word,” Vondrousova told a news conference.“.

And the BBC reported that the couple will visit a tattoo parlor in Prague later this week..

Vondrousova, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, got her first tattoo among the many tattoos on her arms at the age of 16 and said that some of these tattoos have special significance, such as the number 13 that she loves and the Olympic rings..

