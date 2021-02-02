The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has acknowledged to this and other European newspapers her concern about the new variants of the coronavirus, such as the British, South African and Brazilian. It is not scaremongering, but a call to invest in vaccine research, and to do it now. A leader of that height has to try to anticipate reality, an always difficult and risky job. After meeting with the scientific elite and the B …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS