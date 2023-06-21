In the European Union, competition policy in the European Union has long had a high priority. Industrial policy is now gaining more and more weight under Commission President von der Leyen.

DThe coincidence in time is coincidence. While Germany is currently remembering the currency reform of June 1948, i.e. 75 years ago, and one or the other associates it with the introduction of Ludwig Erhard’s social market economy, the agenda of the EU Commission last week in Strasbourg included ” Social Economy Package”, in which, among other things, “framework conditions for a social economy” are to be developed. The word “market economy” does not appear in it. Again, this is no coincidence. The commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, puts little on the market.

A month ago, the head of the authorities in the European Parliament claimed that the social market economy was “always about the development of humanity, and by no means just about market efficiency and liberalization”. She also worries about “human fragility”. Her commission follows the model of a “thriving, responsible and resilient economy,” said von der Leyen. This cloudy self-description was countered by the magazine of the CDU economic council, which calls itself the “Magazine for a Social Market Economy”, with a caustic finding: “Europe relies on a planned economy.”