Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. She also calls on countries with low energy dependency on Russia to save energy. (Iconic image) © Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa/archive image

EU Commission President von der Leyen makes a clear appeal to all EU countries to save energy. News from July 25 in the live ticker.

Ursula von der Leyen to threatening gas emergency : All member states should save energy, even those with greater energy independence from Russia.

Appeal to save energy: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has a look at impending gas emergency Shortly before a special meeting of energy ministers, he made clear statements on the subject of saving energy. Von der Leyen explained dpa: “Even member states that hardly purchase Russian gas cannot escape the consequences of a possible delivery stop in our internal market.” The national economies are closely intertwined, so a gas crisis would affect all member states, according to the Commission President.

Von der Leyen added, “It is therefore important that all member states curb demand, that everyone saves more and shares it with those members who are more affected.” The statements by the Commission President were primarily aimed at critics of emergency plans. Spain and Portugal, among others, had previously criticized a proposal by the EU Commission for a gas emergency plan. In Germany is meanwhile again about one Lifetime extension of the remaining nuclear power plants discussed.

