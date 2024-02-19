Home page politics

From: Marcus Mäckler

Press Split

Almost four months before the European elections, Ursula von der Leyen has made her decision: she wants to become head of the Commission again. She receives full support from the Union – in return she changes her priorities.

Munich – She had given herself away long ago. At the weekend, Ursula von der Leyen sat on the stage at the Munich Security Conference, with outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte next to her. It was about Europe's security and the head of the EU Commission made a promise: If she remained in office, she would appoint a defense commissioner, she said. If then.

“Well-considered decision”: von der Leyen wants to remain head of the Commission

That was more than just a pointer. Since yesterday we have known for sure: the CDU politician wants to remain head of the commission. “I would like to apply for a second term in office,” she says in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus. Unlike 2019, when everything had to happen quickly, this time it was a “very conscious and well-considered decision”.

Ursula von der Leyen (CDU, l) wants to remain President of the EU Commission after the 2024 European elections. © JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

Your candidacy is therefore almost certain. The final decision will only be made at the EPP party conference on 6/7. March in Bucharest, but so far there are no opposing candidates. She already has the backing of the Union. The CDU board voted unanimously for her, said party leader Friedrich Merz at the joint press conference. His Bavarian colleague Markus Söder explains that the CSU will “strongly support” von der Leyen.

The support wasn't always as obvious as it sounds now. The Union, including the EPP, sometimes had a lot of problems with the policies of their top woman. For many people, climate policy in particular was too green and the regulations for industry and business were too strict. EPP leader Manfred Weber mobilized openly against von der Leyen's climate plans at times. There was a phase when the top candidate was wobbling badly.

Hardly a word about the Green Deal – von der Leyen is changing her orientation

But von der Leyen reacted. In her State of the EU speech in September, she promised more commitment to industrial competitiveness and agriculture. Even yesterday she hardly said a word about her former prestige project, the Green Deal. The focus should now be different: competitiveness, the fight against the “division from within and without” – and Europe’s security. The defense commissioner, who she had dispensed with five years ago, should have one primary task: coordinate the defense industry, increase its production, and also: improve exchanges between Europe's armies.

The next few months will be a new experience for the 65-year-old. Now she has to campaign – unlike in 2019, when she slipped into office completely unexpectedly. The EPP's top candidate and election winner at the time was Manfred Weber from Lower Bavaria, who would have liked to become head of the Commission, but failed due to massive resistance from the French President. Von der Leyen was the compromise candidate at the time. Not only did Weber suffer, but so did the legitimacy of the new boss.

This time it should be different – ​​whoever votes for the EPP should get von der Leyen. She should have a secure majority among the heads of state and government after the election, Macron is on her side, and no resistance is expected from Chancellor Olaf Scholz. It will be more difficult to find a majority in parliament. On the one hand there is the expected shift to the right, but on the other there is grumbling from the left. The Greens, for example, are already bothered by the fact that von der Leyen is not running for parliament himself and is not even on the ballot paper. That is irritating.

Kühnert is surprised about Merz – “'schizophrenic' still euphemistic”

There is also criticism from the SPD – especially because of Merz's great praise for her party colleague. “I think that can be euphemistically described as 'schizophrenic',” says SPD General Kevin Kühnert. Merz has repeatedly criticized von der Leyen in the past; suddenly they should be “one heart and one soul”. The fact that Merz now emphasizes that he is “very grateful” for the work of the head of the commission actually seems a bit strange.

Von der Leyen doesn't mind. On Monday she pointed out her successes, which cannot be explained away. Critics also praise her early, unambiguous support for Ukraine and her good relationship with US President Joe Biden. If the EPP wins the European elections in June, von der Leyen will probably be safe for another five years. As one Brussels diplomat puts it: A second term “is almost inevitable.” (Marcus Mäckler)