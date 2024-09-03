Home policy

From: Laura May

Press Split

EU Commission President von der Leyen is causing a stir in Brussels. The right-wing conservative politician Fitto could soon be her deputy.

Brussels – While Germany is still digesting the shift to the right in Thuringia and Saxony, Right-wingers also look forward to positions at EU levelCommission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to appoint Raffaele Fitto, a politician from the ultra-right Italian party Fratelli d’Italia, as Executive Vice-President for Economic Affairs and Corona Recovery Aid in the new EU Commission.

Fitto is currently Italy’s European Affairs Minister in Giorgia Meloni’s cabinet and is seen as a realist, although his appointment could be criticized, especially in view of Italy’s extensive role in the multi-billion-euro Corona reconstruction fund. There are concerns that projects in Italy will not be completed on time and that funding will therefore remain unused.

For the first time, right-wing extremist politician takes over central post in the EU Commission

According to information from World It would be the first time that a politician from the far-right spectrum takes on such a central position in the EU Commission. The EU Commission has not yet officially confirmed the personnel decision. Von der Leyen is expected to present her personnel package to the leaders of the parliamentary groups in the European Parliament next week, where the appointment of Fitto and other designated vice presidents will be discussed.

Raffaele Fitto (Frattelli d’Italia) will become von der Leyen’s executive vice president of the EU Commission. © Ferraro/Anoraganingrum/imago/montage

Von der Leyen’s personnel plan is also criticized for unfair gender distribution

In addition to Fitto, four other executive vice-presidents will be appointed, according to the report, including Kaja Kallas as the new EU foreign policy chief and Valdis Dombrovskis, who will be responsible for EU enlargement and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The appointment of Fitto as Vice-President could bring criticism to von der Leyen. The Commission President is repeatedly accused of being too close to the right-wing ECR group in the EU Parliament. There is also criticism of the unequal gender distribution in the new Commission, as of the Commissioners nominated so far there are only ten women compared to 17 men, which falls short of the desired parity. (lm/afp)