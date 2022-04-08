“Here begins Ukraine’s journey towards the EU“. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, thus addresses the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky at the meeting in Kiev.” Ukraine belongs to the European family. We have listened to your request, loud and clear. And today we are here to give you the first positive answer. In this envelope, dear Volodymyr, there is an important step towards EU membership. This questionnaire is the basis for our discussion in the coming months. Here begins our journey towards the European Union. We will be at your disposal 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to work on this common basis, “says von der Leyen who posts the photo of the delivery on his Twitter profile.

“Ukraine is a friendly country, we know it well. Ukraine shares our values ​​and thanks to our agreement Ukraine is already deeply in line with our Union. So we will accelerate this process as much as possible, while making sure that all conditions are met. Today more than ever Europe is here. Europe is with you “, she adds.

Russia is threatened with “decomposition” due to increasingly severe sanctions, while Ukraine has “a European future”. “Russia will sink into economic, financial and technological decomposition, while Ukraine is on its way to a European future,” he added during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.