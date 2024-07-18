A Europe that is reinforced in terms of defence, borders and economy, but also more social. The conservative Ursula von der Leyen, who has been re-elected to continue to lead the European Commission by a majority in the European Parliament, has promised a new “European affordable housing plan”, with a strategy for construction and investment, and in which the Community Executive will open its hand to cohesion funds and allow State aid for this chapter. The German, from the family of the European People’s Party, thus picks up the gauntlet of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), who had demanded measures on housing, a major cross-cutting European problem, to support her. At an increasingly turbulent time at a global level, in which Europe is looking for a shock Not to be outdone, Von der Leyen has also pledged to launch a European prosperity plan, a public investment project to compete with China and the United States; as well as a package of measures to combat and counteract the spread of hoaxes.

“Europe is facing a housing crisis affecting people of all ages and families of all sizes. Prices and rents are skyrocketing. People are struggling to find affordable housing,” said Von der Leyen in Strasbourg, in front of a packed House of Representatives and before the vote that will confirm her as head of the European Executive for another five years. The German leader has also promised to assign a commissioner specific powers in this area. The strategy that she will launch, unprecedented in the EU, will include an “immediate” first step: Brussels will propose injecting liquidity into the market, to allow Member States to double the investments planned in the cohesion policy in affordable housing.

Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday. RONALD WITTEK (EFE)

She will also review state aid rules to allow support measures for the sector, especially for social and affordable housing and energy-efficient housing, she said. These are the foundations of the plan, which still needs further development. “Usually, housing is not seen as a European problem, some will say we should not get involved. But I want this Commission to support people where it matters most. If Europeans care, Europe cares,” she said. So far this decade, house prices have risen by almost 17% in the EU, according to Eurostat data.

The Spanish Minister for Housing and Urban Agenda, Isabel Rodríguez, has said that the new strategy to be launched by the Commission is “news to be celebrated”. “Unfortunately, the problem of access to housing is not exclusive to Spain, it occurs in other countries in the area, especially in large cities. It is necessary to double the investment”, the minister added to the media during a visit to Galicia.

Competitiveness

Von der Leyen has promised a competitiveness fund, which will be aimed primarily at supporting clean industry, and has promised to reduce regulation and preserve the EU’s competitive advantage. “Our competitiveness needs a boost,” the Christian Democrat told lawmakers. The German has received applause from almost all parties, but also harsh criticism of her programme from the most extreme groups and the left. “This mandate has to be the mandate of investments,” she stressed.

Von der Leyen has also proposed a “savings and investment union” so that companies and startups do not leave Europe. He wants better integration of the continent’s capital markets so that defence, the green and digital transition can have more private financing.

A housing strategy, a plan to end poverty and continue with the green agenda, although in a “pragmatic” way – environmental measures were not abundant in her speech, which did focus on a new “agreement for a clean industry” –. Von der Leyen’s main lines for the next legislature have a lot to do with social issues; all in a European reality that is more tilted to the right. But also many economic measures, competitiveness and promises to toughen immigration policy – ​​tripling the number of border guards to 30,000 and strengthening the Frontex agency, in addition to a new pact for the Mediterranean, aimed at avoiding arrivals – as the right had demanded. The conservative, who has also reiterated her promise to include a defence commissioner in her team, has given a little to everyone.

And she has been relatively blunt – much more so than other times – also when speaking about Israel’s war in Gaza. “I want to be clear: the bloodshed in Gaza must stop now. Too many children, women and civilians have lost their lives as a result of Israel’s response to Hamas’ brutal terror. The people of Gaza cannot take any more. Humanity cannot take it. We need an immediate and lasting ceasefire,” she said.

Far-right groups

She will have to work with a Parliament in which the rise of the far right, which has given rise to three families in the European Parliament since the elections of 9 June, will make the balance difficult. Groups such as the Patriots for Europe (PfE), promoted by the Hungarian Viktor Orbán, and which also includes Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, have attacked Von der Leyen after her speech.

In this new melting pot Parliament, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has expelled the Romanian ultra-right Diana Sosoaca – who had come to the session with an icon and incense – who has put on a muzzle and shouted at Valerie Hayer, the president of the liberals of Renew, when she asked for abortion to be included in the charter of fundamental rights of the Union.

Romanian MEP Diana Sosoaca wears a muzzle as she is led away from a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, July 18. RONALD WITTEK (EFE)

“We will be the retaining wall of the extreme right,” said the president of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Iratxe García. “In the face of the rise of the extreme right, we are obliged to examine our conscience,” she added. “You must know which is the right side of history, the Europe of social justice. Rise to the occasion,” García asked, recalling that the support of the Social Democrats for Von der Leyen is conditional on her presenting a project that ends inequalities, fights the climate crisis and has a strong social pillar.

Meanwhile, the president of the EPP and the group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, has asked the legislators to vote for Von der Leyen. “We have heard the car manufacturers and farmers. We must focus on prosperity. We have listened to the people in Ukraine. We have heard the people who are afraid of illegal migration. We have to stop this. And Von der Leyen is presenting a suitable programme for the next five years,” he said in the plenary session, after the German’s intervention.

Blow to Orbán

In the midst of a crisis between the European Union and Hungary, due to the meetings of the national populist Viktor Orbán with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin; the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and in Florida with the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, Von der Leyen has attacked the Hungarian leader. He holds the six-month presidency of the EU Council and has assured that the visits are part of a “peace mission” for Ukraine. “There are some who dance alone,” the German leader criticized. “It was not a peace mission, it was a mission of appeasement, nothing more,” Von der Leyen insisted, amid a wave of applause. “Just two days after the meeting, the Hungarian leader has been forced to leave the country, but he has not been able to leave the country, and … [de la visita de Orbán]”Putin directed his missiles at a children’s hospital in kyiv,” he told the European Parliament, which on Wednesday demanded retaliation against Orbán for his meeting with the head of the Kremlin.

“No one wants peace more than the Ukrainian people, a lasting peace, an independent and free country. Europe will support Ukraine as long as it takes – that is our message,” she said. “For the first time in decades, our freedom is under threat; we have a responsibility to do everything necessary to defend our European citizens, to protect Europe. The time has come to build a genuine European defence Union,” she said.

European shield of democracy

Another element that the President of the Commission wanted to emphasise was the fight against interference. “The EU needs its own structure dedicated to countering the manipulation and interference of foreign information,” said Von der Leyen, who promised to create a “European shield of democracy”. It will be a structure that will bring together the experience of national agencies and will have other elements such as a “European network of fact-checkers” in all official languages. This is stated in the document of community priorities released shortly before her major intervention in the Strasbourg hemicycle, with a speech that lasted twice as long as planned.

A proposal that comes in the midst of a debate in Spain over the anti-hoax law presented by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, based on a European regulation, and which plans to force the media to reveal who their owners are and the state subsidies they receive. A plan harshly attacked by the Popular Party, from the same political family as Von der Leyen.

The Commission wants to strengthen and intensify its surveillance under the digital law to ensure that manipulated or misleading information is detected, flagged and, where appropriate, removed. “We will protect our free media and civil society,” it said.