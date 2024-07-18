Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Ursula von der Leyen will be in the EU for another five years – probably because the Greens agreed to it with some difficulty. The right is producing new discordant notes.

Strasbourg – Compared to a chancellor election, the election of a EU-Commission President is a real thriller: A coalition agreement has been in place for some time before the election of the Chancellor – there is not even an official coalition in the EU Parliament, not to mention the agreement. Only shortly before the decision is made are “guidelines” announced as a quasi-government program. The factions then like them sufficiently. Or not. And so Ursula von der Leyen must have been quite relieved when it was decided on Thursday (July 18) at 2:13 p.m.: She will remain EU Commission President for another term.

This was preceded by a partly turbulent debate in Strasbourg. Von der Leyen must have found it bearable that the Romanian Diana Șoșoacă, who was too far-right even for the hard-right “Patriots” faction, caused such a fuss with a muzzle, a picture of the Virgin Mary, a garbage bag and shouts of heckling – filmed laughingly by the scandal-ridden AfD-politician Petr Bystron – that she was thrown out of the hall. The speech by the Greens’ Terry Reintke revealed more tension.

Diana Șoșoacă caused a minor scandal in the European Parliament with her muzzle and loud heckling – ushers escorted the right-wing extremist out of the plenary. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture-alliance

EU majority search: Greens poke fun at von der Leyen – and then let her breathe a sigh of relief

The starting position was clear and unclear at the same time: Up until now, the majority in the European Parliament was mainly made up of the conservative EPP, Social Democrats and Socialists (S&D) and the liberal Renew. These three still have a mathematical majority – but a narrower one. In the parliamentary corridors before Thursday morning, doubts about the reliability and unity of the liberals could be heard. The German FDP celebrity Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann gave further fuel to the rumors at midday: she expected “more concessions,” she told the broadcaster Phoenix.

In the meantime, almost the entire political centre is needed for constructive steps in the EU. And so the eyes turned to the Greens – in the hope that they would not need any right-wing votes for the Commission presidency. The re-elected President of the Parliament, Roberta Metsola, had already called for a constructive “majority of hope” on Tuesday.

Ursula von der Leyen (right) during her application speech – Terry Reintke (Greens) offered criticism and positive signals. © Montage: picture alliance/dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth/Jean-Francois Badias/fn

Reintke said in the debate before the election: “Did she give us the necessary green guidelines? No.” After a dramatic pause, Reintke gave von der Leyen room to breathe a sigh of relief. Nevertheless, for the Greens, “a majority of the pro-democratic factions in Parliament” was crucial, she stressed. One major concern was that EU opponents would ultimately support the Commission. At the end of the secret ballot, the result was comparatively comfortable: 401 votes for the German, 376 would have been needed.

“Clean Industry Deal”: Von der Leyen in the EU balancing act – “I gave a very long speech”

Von der Leyen had given her application speech in English, French and German – and seemed to be trying to offer something to all potential partners. Partly in a kind of political fusion cuisine. Instead of a “Green Deal” like five years ago, a “Clean Industrial Deal” was now on the menu – with investments in (energy-intensive) industry and infrastructure, but also a 90% CO 2 -Reduction target by 2040.

The length of the speech alone showed how many wishes had to fit into von der Leyen’s government programme: the old and new Commission President needed around twice as long as planned. Key points, in this order: capital markets, security and defence, police and hybrid threats, migration – including human rights and Third country agreements – EU enlargement and necessary reforms to the EU’s decision-making structures, foreign policy and the Middle East, agriculture, social rights and housing, women’s rights, democracy and the rule of law, better cooperation with Parliament. “I gave a very long speech,” von der Leyen admitted with a laugh in her closing remarks.

She also had some pretty striking ideas for her own staff: a Commission Vice-President for reducing bureaucracy, a Commissioner for the Mediterranean region – the keyword being migration – and one for housing. This package should also contain something for everyone. Pain over the state of bureaucracy was expressed in discussions with IPPEN.MEDIA Members of the EPP’s own ranks have said that measures against high rents are a major concern of the Greens and the Social Democrats.

Orbán supporters cheer at von der Leyen’s broadside – Meloni faction remains vague

And of course the elephant in the room was the actions of the far-right and far-right parties, who had grown in numbers following the EU elections. Von der Leyen once again openly attacked Viktor Orbán’s solo “peace mission”. In reality, it was an “appeasement mission”, she complained – accompanied by pro-Orbán calls from the back right rows of the plenary. The Hungarian will probably remain the new poster boy of the far-right.

The somewhat more moderate ECR group, which is based on the post-fascist Fratelli d’Italia, seemed to be caught between two stools. There is no predetermined line for the election, said Giorgia Meloni’s party colleague Nicola Procaccini: The group consists of “national parties that decide independently, based on national interests”. Furthermore, the Commission President is nominated by heads of state and government and “only ratified” by Parliament. There are likely to be divided opinions on this issue in Parliament. In any case, von der Leyen has now been “ratified”. By all appearances, this will be the start of a difficult task.

