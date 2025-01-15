The European Commission (EC) indicated this Tuesday that the president of that institution, Ursula von der Leyen, has not yet received an invitation to attend the inauguration of the next tenant of the White House, Donald Trump, and specified that previous leaders of the community Executive have not attended an investiture of a US president either.

“There has been no development on that front, which means that there was no invitation to President Von der Leyen“, declared the spokesperson for the Community Executive, Paula Pinho, during the EC’s daily press conference.

On Friday of last week, the European Commission had already pointed out that for the moment the president of the Community Executive had not received an invitation to Trump’s inauguration.

This Tuesday, Pinho added that no invitation was received for the president of the EC to attend the inauguration of the current US president, Joe Biden.

“To our knowledge, we are not aware of any president of the European Commission having attended a inauguration of a president of the United States“, he stated.

Neither Sheinbaum, nor Lula nor Sánchez

In the midst of Trump’s tariff threats against Mexico, the president of that country, Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed this Tuesday that she has not received the invitation to the investiture, but downplayed this issue.

“No, but nothing happens, nothing happens, the Mexican ambassador to the United States is there, there is no problem,” he said in his morning press conference.

There is also no invitation for another leader of the regional left, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.but yes for the former president of that country Jair Bolsonaro.

In the case of Spain, it will be the ambassador in Washington, Ángeles Moreno, who will attend the investiture, confirmed on Monday the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, who recalled that at these events “the heads of State, Government or ministers”.

The participation of the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, is therefore ruled out.

Milei, Bukele and Noboa on the guest list

Those who have been invited to the investiture are the leaders with whom Trump shares political affinity, such as the Argentine, Javier Milei; the Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele; and the Ecuadorian, Daniel Noboa.

It is unusual for American presidents to invite foreign leaders to their inauguration, but Trump has chosen to surround himself with politicians who share his ideologywith the exception of the Chinese, Xi Jinping, who was also invited despite their rivalry.

The invitation to Milei was the first that an Argentine president received to an investiture in the United States, according to Casa Rosada spokesperson Manuel Adorni, in a press conference on December 16.

The libertarian president of Argentina, who professes great admiration for Trump, last saw the Republican at a dinner at his Florida mansion shortly after he won the November 5 elections.

According to Adorni, Bukele and the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, have also been invited to the inauguration. who recently met with Trump in Florida.

The Ecuadorian Government announced on Sunday that Noboa will be at the investiture one day after participating in an electoral debate for the presidential elections in Ecuador.

Noboa, born in Miami, has traveled to the North American country on numerous occasions since taking office, both on official and personal visits.

It is also expected the presence of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbánthe only European leader to have openly supported Trump since the election he won in 2016.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping was also invitedas confirmed by Trump’s team on December 12, although his presence is unlikely given that the Asian giant’s president makes few trips abroad.

The next White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, explained that the invitation to Xi is a demonstration that Trump seeks to maintain an “open dialogue” not only with allies, but also with adversaries.

The ceremony on the steps of the Capitol will be attended by the outgoing president of the United States, Joe Biden, and all the country’s living former leaders: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Michelle Obama will not accompany her husband to the event, local media reported this Tuesday.