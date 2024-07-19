Von der Leyen reconfirmed, but EU citizens don’t want her: analysis

After a very ecumenical speech lasting just over an hour, perhaps loaded with excessive expectations, given that it will certainly not be remembered among the most memorable ones heard in the Strasbourg plenary session, Ursula Von der Leyen, with 401 votes, is re-elected President of the Commission for the next five years. It is strange that the “certain” majority that the designated president, which included liberal and popular socialists, should have counted on was precisely 401. But it is clear that this is simply a numerical coincidence, because the president was elected thanks to the votes of the Greens, who did not vote for it five years ago, even though the Green Deal was the real linchpin of European politics.

Five years ago it was the Five Stars who were decisive (and then regretted it very soon), now the Greens. The first comment that comes naturally to make is that, as the newspaper Politico wrote three days ago, and as also underlined by Nicola Procaccini, co-president of the Ecr in the chamber, is that the president won thanks to the votes of those who were inexorably defeated in the vote last June. Socialists, Greens and Liberals above all, who have seen their consensus drop, remain the cornerstones of the new majority. Those who have emerged victorious, apart from the Popular Party, of which von der Leyen is a part, have voted against his reconfirmation. The reconfirmation of the president in Strasbourg has substantially betrayed what was the vote expressed by the majority of European citizenswhich expressed the request for a decisive change compared to the past.

Von der Leyen’s openings on migration policy, with the promise of creating a new commissioner for the South (a clear signal to the praiseworthy policy of agreements with the countries of departure of the flows carried out by Giorgia Meloni) and on common defense seemed perhaps too weak and a little self-interested to try to broaden the consensus as much as possible. In the end, the result was achieved, but the question arises spontaneously, at what cost? Does it still make sense to continue to insist with a majority that seems to no longer have the trust of the majority of European citizens? Wouldn’t it be time to stop playing palace games, creating motley majorities that have little or nothing in common? Perhaps von der Leyen lacked the courage to throw caution to the wind, that characteristic that essentially distinguishes great leaders from simple followers. Centuries ago Thucydides wrote that “The secret of happiness is freedom, and the secret of freedom is courage”. Sacred words that are still very relevant today and that should make those who talk about democracy and freedom, but then use the same weapons as a tool for political propaganda, reflect. The courage that should have made her recognize that the green deal created by her former commissioner Frans Timmermans was steeped in ideology and dogmatism, and that it has damaged the competitiveness of European companies and that it needed to be radically changed.

The courage to speak more clearly about common defense and industrial and budget policy. The courage to face the classroom without the fear of being rejected, because as De Gasperi said, leaders think about future generations, while politicians think about the next elections. But as Don Abbondio said in The Betrothed, if one “doesn’t have courage, one cannot give it to oneself”. Von der Leyen tried until the very end to secure the support of the Brothers of Italy (because that of the entire ECR was frankly an almost impossible undertaking). Many were the approaches, even during his speech in plenary, his harmony with Giorgia Meloni has produced appreciable results on the issue of migrants. But evidently the crossed vetoes and the illiberal claims by the left to decide who is worthy or not of having a say in the European institutions, have prevailed. Fratelli d’Italia after long and careful reflection, could not help but decide for a vote against the reconfirmation. Giorgia Meloni evidently did not appreciate, as the party delegation leader Carlo Fidanza claimed, the support she asked for and received from the Greens.

This was evidently the factor that convinced her to vote against, because the prime minister had asked for a clear discontinuity on the green deal, a true indispensable totem of the environmentalist ideology of the Greens and the left. It was a question of principle and coherence, as Nicola Procaccini always said “we remain what we are, that is, moderate in tone but extremely firm in principles and for us voting in favor of von der Leyen would have meant going against some of our principles”. The principles and coherence that allowed a small party of 4% to become the first Italian party with 29%, the same coherence that prevented the party from entering the majority of the Draghi government, the same coherence that allowed it to maintain a firmly Atlanticist and pro-Ukraine position, despite the contrasts within the majority.

But it is unthinkable that this vote was determined by some closure on the part of the president regarding the nomination of the important commissioner destined for Italy. It is absolutely unthinkable under any conditions that our country, like Germany and France, does not get a weighty commissioner, no matter what happens. But in this case, where our country is, as perhaps never before, in a position of strength both against Germany, an increasingly ill-tolerated Scholz, and France, in the midst of the post-election case, where some are even starting to float scenarios of resignation for Macron himself.

In this case, Italy has perhaps paradoxically done the right thing, returning to the forefront of the scene because it has held firm, also with respect to the attitude taken in the last European Council.and at the same time showed the consistency of not participating in votes with socialists and greens, something he has always strongly denied. With this move he wanted to shuffle the cards once again and send a strong signal to those in Europe who think they can still deal the cards, after the resounding rejection of the vote last June. We will see in the next few days, but the fact remains that those who know the circles that count in the Belgian capital well are certain that someone like Raffaele Fitto (if he really is the chosen one) can sleep soundly between two pillows. Both for his indisputable authority and for his excellent relations with the entire European environment.