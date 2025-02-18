Von der Leyen recalls that an agreement with Putin must include security guarantees to Ukraine in its first contact with the Trump administration

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, recalled that any agreement with Vladimir Putin must lead to security guarantees for Ukraine in the future. That has been one of the messages that the German has transmitted to the envoy for Ukraine of Donald Trump, General Keith Kellogg, with whom he has met in Brussels on Tuesday at the same time as Trump and Putin teams has begun to negotiate in Arabia Saudi without kyiv or the EU.

“Any resolution must respect the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, backed by solid security guarantees. He also expressed the will of the EU to work with the United States to end the bloods Any time questioning Washington’s performance, despite the enormous discomfort that is both in most European capitals and Kiev that negotiation is being bilateral.

What does the note is to remember that the EU contribution to Ukraine has been equal to or greater than that of the US in these three years before Washington’s marginalization in the conversations. Thus, von der Leyen recalls that the European commitment reaches 135,000 million euros and requires that it is superior to “any other ally.” “This includes 52,000 million dollars in military aid, matching the contributions of the United States,” the note adds.

Von der Leyen has also exposed “European plans to increase production and defense spending, reinforcing both European and Ukrainian military capabilities” and has offered “make even more.” The 27 have pledged to increase millilitary spending, which is also a requirement of Trump, which has threatened to abandon the old continent, which has always depended on the other side of the Atlantic for its safety.

That situation, together with the bilateral beginning of the negotiations between Trump and Putin, have unleashed the alarms in the EU. On Monday, the presidents of the main countries met in Paris, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Denmark, Holland, as well as the presidents of European institutions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Secretary General from NATO, Mark Rutte, to address the matter. They did not leave great conclusions of the appointment.

They did not even agree on nourishing a hypothetical peace mission when the war ends to guarantee security at the border between Ukraine and Russia. That was a proposal by French Emmanuel Macron, who a priori discard Pedro Sánchez and the Polish, Donald Tusk, while the United Kingdom has offered to contribute soldiers and Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands have also opened the door. The decision has been suspended, however, with the argument that it is the “erroneous moment, as the German Foreign Minister, Olaf Scholz said, since he has not even ended the war.

In what is consensus is in need of increasing defense spending to guarantee the safety of the continent in a complicated geopolitical context. But there is also no common road map. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed to give even more flexibility to fiscal discipline for defense spending, that is, those items do not compute when counting the deficit and debt of the countries, the countries, the countries, They have to be between 3% and 60% of GDP, respectively, so that there are no reprisals of the community club.

That plan, which has yet to be realized -it has already been launched in the case of Poland but the national exhaust clause can be activated to remove the top of debt and deficit -generates some consensus in the EU. But there are countries that see it insufficient, as is the case of the Sánchez government. “As with the COVID-19, the fiscal rules were more flexible, but a series of joint mechanisms had to be launched to deal with the emergency,” said the president.

What it refers to is the possibility of issuing joint debt to finance these expenses, which are enormous to reach 2% of GDP in the case of Spain and even greater at a time when the allies argue that this objective has been It is short and point to a greater ambition for the June NATO summit. Also to financing by European entities, such as the European Investment Bank chaired by Nadia Calviño.

But joint debt issuance already has the preventive rejection of countries such as Germany or frugal. “I don’t think more public debt is the way to follow. We need defense and a strong economy, but more debt is not, ”said Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen, in order to meet with his eurozone counterparts on Monday. “All Member States are looking for fiscal space. To spend in defense, you have to make elections in the budget. I know it’s difficult, but you have to do because money is not free. What we spend on one thing cannot spend it on another, ”he added.