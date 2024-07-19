Von der Leyen re-elected: Italy with broken bones, center-right shattered and Piersilvio Berlusconi gets heated

Seduced and abandoned by the of der Leyenthe bitter balance for Italy in Brussels. The German, led from behind the scenes by the two crafty ones Macron And Scholzfirst he made us smell a leading role in the European Commission thus ensnaring and neutralising us, and then, when he realised he had the votes for his re-election in his pocket without the Conservatives of Georgia Melonihe gave us a good kick in the butt.

Professionals of Power against verbose and presumptuous amateurs at random. We were supposed to overturn the European balance at the head of the right that won the June elections, we came out of it overturned, mortified and with broken bones (and we imagine the mocking laughter of monsieur Macron).

With the leader absent from the negotiating tables at key moments (despite having been overvoted by the Italians for Strasbourg she gave up her seat and went to England in the decisive hours naively trusting in her cell phone), her ECR movement divided and in disarray, the poor Procaccini And FianceMelonian leaders in Europe, “cuckolds, bastards and kicked out of their homes”, as they say in the South to summarize the Caporetto.

Trouble within trouble: the vice-presidency’s folding seat European Parliament to a Melonian as an embarrassing consolation prize, because it contaminates us by welcoming us into the European inner circle and detaches us from the right-wingers of Orban, The Pen And Salvini leaving us in the middle of the ford, neither inside nor outside, neither fish nor fowl.

The vice-presidency for Fitto was throughout the negotiations an illusory promise, as is now well understood, a mirage for fools. Even if in the end we will be given a small seat as a founding State and third European economy, perhaps at the helm of the miraculous and vague “Mattei plan“.

And, rain on the wet, the centre-right majority melted under the Brussels sun, with Salvini And Tajani on totally opposite fronts and Meloni staggering like a dazed boxer, in the middle.

While in the background it heats up Pier Silvio Berlusconiwhich will be the final earthquake. Now we must accelerate to nip in the bud the decline of the center-right without upside and the threatening return of the left in progress, with the pendulum moving towards there, as in France and England. We begin again, in the eternal game of the goose of Italian politics.