Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as European Commission President for five years
The current President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected for a second term. This was reported by Reuters.
“Von der Leyen has won enough support from European Union (EU) lawmakers to re-take the presidency of the EC, the EU’s powerful executive body, for a five-year term,” the agency reports.
The authors of the article noted that 720 members of the European Parliament (MP) approved her candidacy with 401 votes in favor, 284 against and 15 abstentions. They added that she needed 361 votes to win.
Ursula von der Leyen has previously promised to transform the EU into a defence bloc if re-elected. She has also expressed her intention to create a European Defence Fund by investing “in advanced defence technologies in the maritime, land, air, space and cyber domains.”
