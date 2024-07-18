Ursula von der Leyen can start her second five-year term as president of the European Commission, the EU institution that proposes legislation and monitors compliance. She won a large majority of the European Parliament on Thursday. A far-right politician was removed from the chamber for disrupting the peace.
#Von #der #Leyen #reelected #Commission #President #noisy #debate #European #Parliament
Inheritance | Human Ancestors migrated from Africa several times, genes tell
Heredity|Neanderthal genes contain new evidence of multiple waves of homo sapiens migration. All the waves started from Africa.Read the summary...
Leave a Reply