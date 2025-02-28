India and the European Union have promised to launch a Free Trade Agreement Throughout this year, as stated by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenin New Delhi. The head of the Community Executive … The potential of the relations between the EU and India has described as “one of the associations that will define this century and that can be a cornerstone of Europe’s foreign policy in the coming years and decades.”

Von der LeyenHe has confirmed that, in addition to the Free Trade Agreement, the European Union (EU) and India are also exploring a “Security and Defense Association.”

He has also said that they will press to make the free trade agreement between the EU and India this year. «Prime Minister Modi and I shared the same opinion. It is time to take our strategic association between the EU and India to the next level. For our own security and our prosperity. For the common global challenges we face. And for the benefit of our respective regions and our partners worldwide ».

Framing the Association of Security and Defense in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine recalled that the EU and India «we have many shared interests … Wars, conflicts and coup d’etat have exploded in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and in different regions, and what happens in one part of the world matters both to Europe and India, even if we are very separated on the map. Because peace, security and prosperity are indivisible in this world ».

Both India and the EU share their interest in reducing their dependence on China and Russia already a difference from the United States, they also intend to promote a multipolar world to diversify their relationships. For this, the Commerce and Technology Council will also meet, which is a bilateral forum in which Brussels hopes to find convergence in different aspects of technological development, such as artificial intelligence, since India will host the next world summit about this technology.