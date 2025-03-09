Given the growing Russian threat and the abandonment of the US, Ursula von der Ley will convene meetings of the European Commission dedicated exclusively to the defense to ensure that the commissioners are periodically informed about the novelties in terms of security facing … The EU. The president of the Community Executive convened yesterday an unusual Sunday appearance to take stock of the first hundred days of this legislature. She has seemed “a lifetime” if the phenomenal “geopolitical shakes” are taken into account that make alliances tremble while the “certainties that had decades of seniority.”

It becomes increasingly evident that the president of the Commission is, at the same time, the former defense minister of Germany and that, it is probably much more sensitive to the situation that Europe is currently going through than many of the prime ministers with which it has to deal with. The European Rearme Plan that presented Thursday’s Extraordinary Council on Thursday was approved in all its terms, and yesterday wanted to press the governments that so far have been reluctant to expand their military expenses -without mentioning them. In addition, he reminded them that in this case they should not expect budgetary gifts, as it was done in recovery after the pandemic. “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures,” said Von der Leyen.

He also referred to the languishing relations with the USA. Although he has not yet managed to close an appointment with the US president and all the recent statements and actions of Donald Trump and his administration, she continues to consider the US as an ally. “Common interests for Atlantic sides are still greater than differences,” he said. When asked if anyway it would be necessary to apply a risk reduction strategy in relations with Washington, as already done with the China of Xi Jinping, the president said sharply not.

Von der Leyen wanted to launch a message as explicit as possible about the situation that the EU faces after the invasion of Ukraine, and what are the consequences for its economy and for its safety, two elements that did not stop linking. “If we think only four years ago, I would never have imagined to foresee how certain themes could be instrumentalized to boost a hybrid attack against us,” as demonstrated by Russian maneuvers around the supply of gas or the deliberate flow of emigrants from Iraq taken to the Polish border through Belarus.

The president already said that, in a matter of weeks, she will convene the first of these meetings of the commission dedicated to security. Unlike what happens with national governments, in which only ministers who have a direct relationship with the defense sphere participate, all commissioners will be convened because von der Leyen intends that the members of the community executive “change to a preparation mentality.”