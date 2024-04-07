Von der Leyen: “Putin's friends want to destroy the EU”

“Putin's friends here in Europe are trying to rewrite our history and sabotage our future, like populists or demagogues.” The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said this when launching her campaign as Sptizenkandidat of the European People's Party (EPP) at the Nea Demokratia congress in Athens.

“Whether it is the AfD in Germany or the Rassemblement National in France, Konfederacia in Poland or others: the names may be different but their goal is the same, they trample on our values ​​and want to destroy our Europe. We will never let that happen,” she concluded.