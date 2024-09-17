Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:27



Updated 10:33h.









One by one, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has revealed this Tuesday the composition of the next Community Executive, in which Teresa Ribera will occupy, in principle, an executive vice-presidency and the portfolio of Ecological Transition and Competitiveness. In addition, the German politician has offered the group of the far-right Giorgia Meloni an executive vice-presidency, which will be occupied by Raffaele Fitto, who will also be in charge of the portfolio relating to Prosperity. After the conference of presidents of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the German politician has given the press the names of the future commissioners – 27 in total, one for each Member State. Her proposal must now be validated by the European Council and the plenary session of the European Parliament, which will have the final say and must give the green light to each of those nominated by Von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen’s presentation has been up in the air until this morning, following the resignation yesterday of the French commissioner and candidate for the next Commission, Thierry Breton, who accused the president of the Community Executive of putting pressure on France to remove him. The Elysée presented a new candidate yesterday, the former foreign minister and also a liberal, Stéphane Séjourné, who will also occupy an executive vice-presidency.

The European Commission’s mandate ends at the end of October, but Von der Leyen’s 27 commissioners must obtain the approval of the European Council and the European Parliament. The European Socialists have already warned that they will not support a proposal that does not include gender parity and that “brings Meloni’s Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) to the heart of this institution.”