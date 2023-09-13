The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday defended a “fair and equitable” Green Deal, a new strategy for Africa and again supported Ukraine’s accession to the European Union (EU).

In the last speech of this type in her mandate, nine months before the European elections, Von der Leyen vigorously defended her management and assured that she managed to fulfill “more than 90%” of the priorities expressed upon coming to office.

Despite this, the Green Deal continues to generate tensions with agricultural producers and even within its own political group, the conservative European People’s Party (EPP).

The plan aims to dramatically reduce carbon emissions on the continent, although complaints are mounting over the alleged “administrative burden” on businesses and farmers.

Still, his 20-page speech (with fragments in English, French and German) omitted any clues about his political future, amid growing speculation about whether or not he will seek a second term.

Unlike the same speech delivered a year ago, Ukraine was not the central focus of his presentation this Wednesday, although he highlighted that country’s “great progress” in its aspirations to join the EU.

For Von der Leyen, Ukraine’s future “lies within the EU”, although generally the process of joining the bloc forces applicants to negotiate for many years, even more than a decade.

The Commission is due to present its recommendations on opening negotiations on the inclusion of Ukraine and Moldova in the autumn, although five other Western Balkan countries are waiting patiently in line.

In his opinion, the EU must be ready to expand its number of member countries but without modifying its founding treaties.

“We cannot wait to modify the treaties to advance on the path towards enlargement,” he remarked.

Low inflation “will take time”

Among the ongoing projects, the delicate reform of European budget rules is the subject of intense debate, as is the thorny reform of migration policy.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, delivers her State of the Union speech on September 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. © Frederick Florin / AFP

“Let’s show that Europe can manage migration effectively and compassionately. Let’s finish the job!” he urged, in a call to complete the acrimonious negotiations on the reform of the migration and asylum system.

Part of Von der Leyen’s speech focused on the economic situation, and she admitted that the return to a low inflation scenario will not occur immediately.

The European Central Bank (ECB) had set the goal of inflation of around 2% per year, although in August it registered 5.3% in countries that use the common currency, the Euro.

For this reason, Von der Leyen warned, the return to 2% inflation “will take time.”

In addition, he announced that the EU will take the initiative to investigate Chinese subsidies for electric cars.

This is an issue of extreme sensitivity for the EU, partly because it is still seeking to define a level of dialogue with China and partly because the bloc has already decided to end the production of cars with internal combustion engines in the coming decades.

“World markets are now flooded with cheap Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies,” he noted, announcing the opening of an investigation.

Von der Leyen became president of the Commission at the end of 2019, but very soon had to face a huge crisis, unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the head of the Commission, he promoted a gigantic economic recovery plan for the EU and centralized the purchase of vaccines, so that the bloc could face the pandemic.

Shortly after the end of the Covid-19 crisis, he encountered the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Former German Defense Minister, her name was also mentioned among the possible candidates to replace Jens Stoltenberg, who in October 2024 will leave his position at the head of NATO.