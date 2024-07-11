Von der Leyen, Procaccini (FdI): “At the moment there are no conditions to vote for her”

Nicholas Procaccinico-President of the group Ecron European alliances clarifies that there are no conditions to vote for Ursula von der leyen. “The agenda that we have seen has not changed compared to that of 5 years ago and at the moment the conditions are not there to vote for von der Leyen”, clear and decisive words detailed, however, with a deep analysis. The co-President explained that to date there is no final decision and that, “as far as Italians are concerned, it means that the decision will be taken on the basis of the indications we receive from the Prime Minister”.

Procaccini then underlined: “Within our group there has always been freedom of movement and decision for individual delegations. Five years ago the delegation of Fratelli d’Italia did not vote for the president of the Commission while the Polish delegation of Pis, for example, voted in favor”.

Another demonstration of how the Ecr group privileges and respects the freedom of each individual nation. Ursula von der Leyen to meet ECR delegation in Strasbourg on Tuesday after the same conservative group sent an invitation to the president of the EU Commission. Nicola Procaccini himself confirmed it. “If we are having this meeting it is because we want to hear things from von der Leyen,” Procaccini explained in response to those who asked him if the ECR wanted guarantees from the president of the EU Commission. “Compared to the national experience, in Brussels there is no majority and minority in the European Parliament. There are majorities and minorities that are formed in every single vote,” the ECR leader then explained. The Conservatives and Reformists group will have two committee presidencies and two vice-presidencies of the chamber.