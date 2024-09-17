Von der Leyen’s “second government” team has officially taken shape. Two months after being confirmed as head of the EU Commission, the 65-year-old German presented the new community executive on the morning of Tuesday 17 September, which will be dominated by the EPPwhich with the two Conservative commissioners will be able to have a majority in the college. Of the 27 members, 14, including the president, are representatives of the Popular Party.

Added to this are a commissioner and an executive vice-president of the ECR, the Czech Jozef Sikela (independent, but appointed by a conservative-led government) and the Italian Raffaele Fitto, of the Brothers of Italy. Then there are five Liberals from Renew Europe, four Socialists plus one, the Slovakian Maros Sefcovic, who is a member of the Smer, suspended from the S&D group. Finally, there is the Hungarian commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi, an independent diplomat but from the Fidesz area, the party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, of the Patriots group. President Ursula von der Leyen intends to entrust the former permanent representative of Hungary, known for not mincing words (he called MEPs “idiots”), with Health and Animal Welfare. During the Covid-19 pandemic, her country stood out for having vaccinated its citizens also with Russian (Sputnik) and Chinese (Sinopharm) vaccines. The hearing of the Hungarian Commissioner promises to be lively.

A team of 16 men and 11 women

With 21 new members and 6 confirmedincluding the president, at first glance the von der Leyen II appears, in the words of the head of the Pd delegation Nicola Zingaretti, a “conservative” Commission. It is an expression of the national governments, because this is what the treaties provide, therefore, it photographs the current situation in the chancelleries. The gender balance, the pride of the von der Leyen one, is in fact abandoned, with 16 men and 11 women making up the college. The president has tried to remedy this by indicating six executive vice-presidents, four of whom are women.

She also lobbied smaller countries to present female candidates, which led to the Slovenian candidate being replaced by a diplomat, Marta Kos. Von der Leyen, before presenting the college to the press in Strasbourg, spoke at the Conference of Presidents of the Parliament, the European equivalent of our group leaders, but apparently keeping it general and without linking any name to the respective portfolio.

“We have no details,” said Renew group leader Valérie Hayer immediately after the meeting. Von der Leyen, said Left group leader Manon Aubry, “did not present the portfolios or the list of commissioners.” The team was presented to the press immediately afterwards. The High Representative and vice-president, as already decided in June, will be the Estonian liberal Kaja Kallas. One of the strongest figures in the new college, on paper, is the Spanish Teresa Ribera Rodriguez, of the PSOE, who gets a very heavy portfolio: executive vice-president, she will be responsible for ensuring a “clean, fair and competitive transition” and will have the delegation for Competition, one of the EU’s exclusive competences.

The Socialists, whose group leader is a Spanish woman, Iratxe Garcia Perezalso from the PSOE, fought hard for Ribera, bringing home a clear success for the government of Pedro Sanchez. The Spanish are the second delegation of the S&D group, but the role of group leader was left to them by the PD, despite the fact that the Italians have the largest troop of MEPs. In addition to party interests, national interests also count in Brussels. And the Spanish know this very well.

Another heavyweight, at least on paper, is Stephane SejournéFrench of Renew, Executive Vice President for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy. Séjourné He takes over from a former top manager and former Minister of Economy of the calibre of Thierry Bretonwho had criticized von der Leyen and whom she decided to get rid of (for “personal reasons”, according to Breton), promising Emmanuel Macron greater powers if he had named another.

The Italian Raffaele Fitto, at home in Brussels and on excellent terms in the EPP (the group leader Manfred Weber called him “my friend Fitto”), will deal with Cohesion and Reforms, the portfolio entrusted to the Portuguese Elisa Ferreiraas explained by von der Leyen herself. The delegation to the PNRR is shared with the Commissioner for Economy Valdis DombrovskisThe other two executive vice presidents are Henna VirkkunenFinnish member of the EPP, who will deal with technological sovereignty, security and democracy, and the Romanian Roxana Minzatu (S&D), to People, skills and preparation.

The composition of the vice-presidents reflects the search for a political balance (two socialists, two liberals, a conservative and a popular one), but also geographicalwith two Nordics (Virkkunen and Kallas), two Mediterraneans (Fitto and Ribera), a Frenchman (Séjourné) and an Eastern European (Minzatu, to whom Kallas can also be added). Von der Leyen explained that she chose to appoint an executive vice-president of the ECR to reflect the current political balance, recalling that the European Parliament also has two conservative vice-presidents. As ECR co-president Nicola Procaccini recalled, there is no longer any “cordon sanitaire” towards the ECR.

Among the ‘simple’ commissioners, Valdis Dombrovskis stands out, the unyielding Latvian ‘hawk’ at the Berlaymont building since 2014. The popular politician, despite no longer being vice-president, gets Economy and Productivity, plus Implementation and Simplification (on the latter he will report directly to von der Leyen). In this mandate, Dombrovskis will no longer have the ‘counterweight’ represented by Paolo Gentiloni, who at every useful opportunity stressed the need to make investments and not repeat the mistakes made by the Eurozone with the financial crisis. Trade and Economic Security go to the Slovakian Maros Sefcovicalso confirmed: he is a member of Robert Fico’s Smer, but he is a well-rounded Eurocrat, who has been in Brussels for a long time.

The Croatian of the EPP Dubravka Suica she is commissioner for the Mediterranean; the popular Dutch Workpke Hoekstra gets Climate, net zero emissions and clean growth. Former Lithuanian PM Andrius Kubilius gets Defense and Space. The Slovenian liberal Martha Koscareer diplomat, gets Enlargement. Hungarian Varhelyi, as mentioned, gets Animal Health and Welfare. The Czech from ECR Joseph Sikela International Partnerships go to the independent Cypriot (EPP area) Costas Kadis Fishing and the Oceans, in Portuguese Mary Louis Albuquerque (Ppe) Financial Services; to the Belgian liberal Hadja Lahbib Crisis Management Preparedness and Equality.

To the Austrian popular Magnus Brunner they touch on Internal Affairs and Migration, at the popular Swedish Jessika Roswall the Environment, water resilience and the circular economy, also in this case, as for Ribera, “competitive”. The choice of adjectives is not random and indicates the desire to decline the Green Deal in a way that is compatible with the needs of the European economy. The Polish Piotr Serafin (Ppe) will deal with Budget, fight against fraud and public administration. The Danish Social Democrat Dan Jorgensen will have Energy and Housing (this last delegation had been insistently requested by the Socialists). The Bulgarian popular Ekaterina Zakharieva will work on Start-ups, Research and Innovation, while the Irish Liberal Michael McGrath has the delegation for Justice, Democracy and the Rule of Law. The Greek Apostle Tzitzikostas (Ppe) is Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism; the Luxembourger Christophe Hansen (Ppe) has Agriculture and Food, while the Maltese Glenn Micallef (S&D) touch on intergenerational equity, youth, culture and sport. The process of examining the candidate commissioners will now begin. Meanwhile, spokesman Eric Mamer announced, this afternoon von der Leyen will welcome the new commissioners in Brussels, ahead of the hearings that will be held in October.