The European Union is facing a crucial moment. With Russia’s war against Ukraine, the climate crisis and the Union’s loss of competitiveness against the United States and China in an increasingly geopolitically unstable world, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has presented the structure of the new European Executive that will be responsible for facing the enormous challenges in a legislature very marked by economic security and industrial drive. The current third vice-president of the Government of Spain and responsible for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, will have a very prominent role in the new team, as executive vice-president for Clean, Fair and Competitive Transition, and will be responsible for the powerful and coveted Competition portfolio. Von der Leyen has insisted that all vice-presidents and commissioners are equal, although in terms of protocol Ribera would be the first of the team and would replace the German in her rare absences, according to diplomatic sources. The socialist is called to become the strong woman of European industrial policy. In Italy, where Giorgia Meloni governs, the far right will also have an executive vice-presidency.

“Prosperity, security and democracy will be our priorities,” stressed the German von der Leyen at a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where she highlighted the “commitment” of the new Commission to competitiveness, the great burden of the EU in recent years, as recognised in the recent report by the former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi, which addresses recipes to boost the productivity of the community club and will serve as a roadmap for the next legislature.[Trabajaremos para] “We must strengthen our technological sovereignty, our security and our democracy; build a competitive, decarbonised and circular economy, with a fair transition for all; design a bold industrial strategy focused on innovation and investment,” said the President of the Commission, the most powerful of the EU institutions, which can propose new regulations, sign free trade agreements and block mergers between companies, among other powers.

Ribera is the only socialist with an important position in a Commission that, as has happened throughout Europe, has swung to the right and has also taken a small step backwards in terms of equality, with fewer women commissioners, although equal (11 women including Von der Leyen, 40%). In fact, the conservative has appointed more female vice-presidents, four, than men, two. The Finnish Henna Virkkunen (Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy) and the Romanian socialist Roxana Minzatu (People, Skills and Preparation) will have a vice-presidency.

Teresa Ribera addresses the press on Tuesday in Strasbourg (France).

Ribera’s appointment anchors the role of Spain, the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, as a key EU partner. The new vice-presidents – including Estonian Kaja Kallas, appointed by member states as High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy – and commissioners will still have to obtain the green light from the European Parliament’s committees. Von der Leyen hopes that the new Commission will be up and running on 1 November, but parliamentary hearings may pose delays.

Ribera will replace Josep Borrell, the current head of European diplomacy, in the top EU post and will handle substantial matters such as merger investigations, the application of antitrust rules and state aid policy, which some partners have been wanting to reform for some time; a portfolio previously held by Denmark’s Margrethe Vestager. In addition, she will have a prominent role in industrial policy, which will be the major area in the coming years.

Ribera’s great challenge will be to ensure that the green agenda maintains its weight in a more right-wing Community Executive and at a time when the conservatives have mobilised to dilute it. In fact, her position alludes to a “clean” transition, not a green one. In addition, several commissioners have environmental issues (from Climate, the Dutch Wopke Hoekstra, to Environment and Circular Economy, the Swedish Jessika Roswall) and this may have the risk that, by dividing the subject, it loses strength. “The president has made a proposal that reflects well the great challenges that we have ahead,” said the Spaniard on Tuesday after Von der Leyen revealed the structure of her new team. “I count on the portfolio that corresponds to me, after the control of Parliament, we can contribute in a very important way to improve European competitiveness thinking about people, environmental limits and working together with the rest of the commissioners,” added Ribera in Strasbourg.

At the forefront of the European Executive, the German conservative Von der Leyen, re-elected last July for a second term, has placed, in addition to Ribera, the French liberal Stéphane Séjourné in Prosperity and Industrial Strategy. Like the Spanish one, the French one is a portfolio closely related to competitiveness; Ribera and Séjourné will have to work hand in hand.

Italian far-right politician Raffaele Fitto will be executive vice-president for Cohesion and Reforms, another important portfolio that involves overseeing part of European funding and regional development. The appointment of Fitto – from the far-right political group of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), that of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – to the EU leadership, with an important vice-presidency, has deeply displeased the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the Liberals and the Greens. The president of the Social Democrats group in the European Parliament, Iratxe García, has defined it as “problematic”.

Spain has negotiated hard to raise Ribera’s role within the community structure, but also to try to politically balance the college, with socialists or similar (such as the Slovakian Maros Sefcovic, Trade Policy) in relevant positions. However, in a team with 14 commissioners from the European People’s Party (plus President Von der Leyen), four socialists, five liberals and two from the far right, the shift towards conservatism is already noticeable, for example, with the appointment of the Austrian Magnus Brunner (of the EPP) as Commissioner for Home Affairs and Immigration. Austria is one of the toughest partners on migration issues.

Valdis Dombrovskis addresses the press on Tuesday in Strasbourg, France.

Latvian conservative Valdis Dombrovskis, a veteran, will have a key post in Economy and Productivity. Poland, with Piotr Serafin, until now Warsaw’s representative to the EU, will manage the Budget portfolio, in a crucial period in which many voices are calling for a reform of the packages and a change is foreseen in how cohesion funds and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are distributed. Maria Luís Albuquerque, a Portuguese member of the European People’s Party, will have the Financial Services portfolio. The Hungarian Olivér Várhelyi, who until now was in charge of Enlargement, will have much less weight in the next legislature (if he passes the European Parliament’s selection process) and will occupy the Health and Animal Welfare portfolio; a step backwards for Hungary and for its national-populist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who has become the EU’s most unruly and problematic partner.

The next European Commission will also have for the first time a commissioner in charge of housing, the Danish socialist Dan Jorgensen (Energy and Housing), and for the Mediterranean, the Croatian conservative Dubravka Suica, who will also be in charge of issues related to migration and the pacts with southern countries to curb arrivals to the EU. The Lithuanian EPP member Andrius Kubilius will be the first commissioner for Defence and Space.