Citizens, with their 49 proposals, have told the EU where they want “this Europe to go” and “now it is up to us to take the more direct route. Using all the limits of what we can do within the Treaties and, yes, modifying the Treaties where necessary ”. This was stated by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the final session of the Conference on the future (Cofoe) of Europe in Strasbourg. “I will always be on the side of those who want to reform the EU to make it work better”, underlined the leader, indicating that she wanted to work in this direction “without taboos and without any ideological red line”.