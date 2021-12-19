Ursula von der Leyen at the Catholic University of Milan: “I want a Europe at the service of young people”

“Thanks to European solidarity and Italy’s ability to effectively manage the pandemic, the Italian economy is growing faster than at any other time since the beginning of this century. “Approving” the Next Generation Eu, the recovery plan to help each Member State recover from the crisis and reshape its economy, we have entered a new phase in the history of Europe “.

Thus the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during his opening on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of theCatholic University of Milan which inaugurates the 2021-2022 academic year, spends positive words for our country, underlining the important missions of the imminent future, summarized with the formula: planet, innovation, democracy and new generations.

“I believe Europe must first and foremost work for the next generation. I want a Europe at the service of young people“, declared von der Leyen. And this is because” the generation before yours, that of the millennials, arrived on the job market in full financial crisis “.

“For many of them it took years before they were able to find work. In recent years the situation has started to improve. But despite this, in Italy, one in four young people does not study or work“, continued Von der Leyen,” then it is obvious that many of you put questioning the economy and the world you are inheriting from us, because too often they do not correspond to your aspirations “.

“You young Europeans of today don’t just aspire to a good job that pays well. You also want to work for ethical companies, which take on the responsibility of the planet and others “, said the president of the European Commission,” demand fair working conditions, and the possibility of building a family. And you are absolutely right. You deserve nothing less. Because your future is at stake “.

Ursula von der Leyen and the great challenge on climate change

Finally, about the big one climate challenge, addressing directly to the young people present in the classroom, he said: “You know perfectly well what kind of future we must build, if we want to reverse the current trend: our economy will be circular. The energy that will heat and cool our homes will be produced from renewable sources car that we will guide will be electric or powered by clean hydrogen. Indeed, most of us will not even need a car to go to work, because everyone will have access to cleaner alternative solutions “.

“Today, thanks to NextGenerationEU, we have the funds to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy that you young people rightly ask “, continued the president of the European Commission, concluding that”Next Generation EU it is helping Italians to renovate their homes and thus reduce energy consumption and bills. The plan will invest in high speed, thus allowing you, off-site students, to return home more quickly and without polluting. We have launched a wave of clean investments never seen in European history “.