The European Parliament needs that time to complete the procedure that precedes the appointment of a new Commissioner, according to various sources within the parliament.

Hoekstra “showed strong motivation for the post and great commitment to the European Union,” von der Leyen writes in a statement. Hoekstra was with her this afternoon for an ‘application interview’ and afterwards did not want to say much. Neither about his motivation to exchange the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the European Commission, nor about his drive to do the right climate, nor about how Prime Minister Rutte and Von der Leyen ended up with him. He praised his predecessor Frans Timmermans, but also did not want to say whether he will continue his line. “It’s not up to me, it’s up to the president now,” he repeated, in reference to von der Leyen. “She will now first contact the prime minister, and then there will be a hearing in the European Parliament.”

It still has to be organized and that could take a while, they say there. First, the leadership of that parliament must decide which parliamentary committees will do the hearing. Discussions on this are expected to take place at the next meeting. It is in the week of Monday, September 11. Subsequently, parliamentarians first ask written questions, the answers of the candidate are published on the parliament’s website. Organizing the hearing immediately afterwards is difficult for logistical reasons: MEPs are on business trips in the second half of September.

“That means it could just be October,” said Mohammed Chahim, vice-chairman of the Social Democratic group. “That is not unwillingness, certainly not, because we also see that the major climate conference in Dubai will start in December, so there is no time to lose. But as a parliament we have to follow the right procedures.”