“It is important that we uphold the principles, the basic principles,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before the start of the G20 summit. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

It is unclear whether there will be a joint final declaration in India, as is usually the case – the background is the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

New Delhi – Shortly before the start of the G20 summit in India, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set conditions for the approval of a final declaration. “It is important that we uphold the principles, the basic principles,” she said in an interview with ARD and ZDF in New Delhi.

This includes, for example, that there must be a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the inviolability of borders, but also that annexed areas are not internationally recognized. “We also defend these basic principles and they must be included in the communiqué,” she said.

Kremlin wants to prevent criticism of war

In addition to the EU, Russia, China and India, the group includes Germany, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the USA.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the summit on behalf of Russia. Like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has canceled. Xi is represented by his Prime Minister Li Qiang.

“China can do a lot to solve the problems”

Von der Leyen expressed his disappointment in the interview. “I very much regret that China is not represented at the highest level, because China can also do a lot to solve the problems,” said the former German defense minister.

For example, China is also responsible for 30 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. “Every step backwards in the climate agenda is bad – for the whole world,” emphasized von der Leyen, alluding to the risk that commitments made in the past in the fight against global warming could be weakened again.

At the same time, she emphasized that the West must support other countries in switching to climate-friendly technologies. “The highly developed countries have massively triggered the climate crisis through greenhouse gas emissions,” she said. That’s why you also have a “debt” – especially when it comes to financing investments in climate protection. dpa