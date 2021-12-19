“Thanks to European solidarity and Italy’s ability to effectively manage the pandemic, the Italian economy is growing faster than at any other time since the beginning of this century,” said the president of the European Commission. Ursula Von der Leyen in the concluding speech at the inauguration of the Academic Year of the Catholic University of Milan.

“Italy’s GDP will return to pre-crisis levels by the middle of next year – in time for the graduates of the greatest among you. Orders are growing and companies are looking for staff ”, continued Von der Leyen,“ in recent years there have never been so many job offers. And yet too many young people are still unemployed. In these months of economic recovery, youth employment is growing more slowly than that of other age groups ”.

“Time to change things. I want an economy that works for young people like you. An economy that matches your expectations. A European Union for the next generation, ”he added.