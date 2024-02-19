German leader Ursula von der Leyen announced her intention to seek a second term as president of the influential European Commission, a decision that would potentially catapult her as one of the most prominent political figures to represent, for another five years, the 450 million citizens of the block.

A “conscious” decision. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed this February 19 her intention to run for a second five-year term at the head of the executive body of the European Union, after being nominated by her party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union. CDU.

“I ran in 2019 because I firmly believe in Europe. Europe is my home,” commented Von der Leyen. “Today, five years later, I make a very thoughtful and conscious decision: I want to run for a second term,” he said after a meeting of the CDU board of directors.

After her first administration leading the 27 nations through multiple crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the first two years of Russia's war in Ukraine, the 65-year-old only requires a go-ahead when the group European party will meet early next month in Bucharest.

“At the federal leadership of the CDU we have unanimously proposed Ursula von der Leyen as 'Spitzenkandidatin' of the European People's Party, EPP,” said CDU president Friedrich Merz.

The chances of Von der Leyen extending her leadership period in the Executive Commission are high, as the European People's Party, predominantly made up of Christian Democrats, is anticipated to maintain its position as the largest party in the post-election legislature. European Championships from June 6 to 9.





01:20

From the beginning, the official stood out for her progressive approach in promoting the Green Deal, with the aim of making the EU climate neutral by 2050. This initiative positioned the bloc at the forefront of the global fight against climate change, representing a drastic change in the policy of the European Union.

Despite this, Europe seems to be moving to the right politically. Something that Von der Leyen recognized. “The world today is totally different from that of 2019. We have faced a lot in the last five years together and we have achieved more than we could have ever imagined,” he said.

Von der Leyen seeks to appoint a Defense Commissioner

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the politician has been a faithful supporter of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also showed his support for Israel since the war broke out with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

In fact, for his possible next term, he seeks to appoint a Defense commissioner for the first time, after the weaknesses in this sector shown by some member countries.

According to her, a Defense commissioner would seek “better investments and that we can achieve greater interoperability for our armed forces in the production of weapons systems.”

“Defence is the responsibility of countries at national level. But the Commission has to do with the single market and the industry. A Defense Commissioner should take care of the European defense industry,” he added.

Even if the European People's Party, EPP, manages to become the largest party after the elections, this does not automatically guarantee Von der Leyen's re-election. The approval of the leaders of the 27 is necessary, and his appointment is part of a group of decisions that range from the head of Foreign Policy of the bloc to the president of the European Parliament. Almost half of the EU's national leaders belong to the EPP.



Ursula von der Leyen announced her intention to run for a second term as president of the EU Commission. © Markus Schreiber / AP

For Alberto Alemanno, professor of EU Law at HEC University in France, the official has serious chances of winning a second term.

“However, to secure the job, the CDU could ask him to undo his main achievements during his mandate, from delaying climate action to suspending enlargement and reform of the Union, while the Socialists, Liberals and Greens ask him to continue with the latter,” he commented.

With two wars going on at the same time in the world and a possible election of Donald Trump as US president in November, EU leaders are unlikely to be willing to take significant risks regarding the direction of the Commission.

His final challenge would be to obtain approval from the EU Parliament, although taking into account that the influence of the right is expected to increase in the June elections, this would be his biggest challenge in the coming months.

Von der Leyen was born in Brussels, Belgium, to German parents and was raised bilingual in German and French. She graduated as a doctor in Hannover in 1987 and worked as an assistant physician at the gynecological clinic of the Hannover Medical School. She was part of the German federal government between 2005 and 2019, holding several positions in Angela Merkel's cabinet, most prominently as Defense Minister.

With AP and EFE