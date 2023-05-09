Von der Leyen in Kiev from Zelensky: “We are fighting again the evil of aggression and the politics of hatred that Russia has brought back to our continent”

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenarrived at Kiev. She announced it on Twitter by posting a photo of her train’s arrival at the station in the Ukrainian capital. “It’s good to be back at Kiev. Where the values ​​we hold dear are defended every day. So it’s such a suitable place to celebrate Europe Day. I welcome the President’s decision Volodymyr Zelensky to celebrate Europe Day on 9 May also here in Ukraine”, reads the tweet of the leader of the European executive.

“My presence in Kiev today, 9 May, is symbolic, but it is also a sign of a crucial and very practical reality: the EU is working side by side with the Ukraine on many issues”, highlighted von der Leyen. On the table of discussions with the Ukrainian president there will be in particular the progress to start EU accession negotiations and the content of the eleventh package of sanctions against Russia, designed to hit third countries and non-EU companies that help Moscow evade the restrictive measures.

The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen visited the memorial wall for the fallen for Ukraine in front of the monastery of St. Michael in Kiev. The European leader gathered for a moment in front of the wall, then moved to the square where she was shown the remains of the Russian tanks and vehicles displayed on site.

