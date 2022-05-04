EU, the sixth package of sanctions is underway: towards the complete isolation of the Russian financial sector

The president of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen speaking at the Eurocamera this morning he announced the new package of sanctions to Russia which foresees the exclusion from Swift of Sberbank, “by far the largest bank in Russia, and two other large banks”. “This, he added Von der Leyenwill solidify the complete isolation of the Russian financial sector from the global system. “In addition,” we propose a total ban on the import of all Russian oil, by sea and pipeline, crude and refined. “

“The blocking of imports complete, it will cover crude oil and refined products transported by sea or by tube “, said von der Leyen, referring the terms of the proposal to the states that will begin to discuss it today in Brussels, at the level of the ambassadors of the EU states.

“It won’t be an easy choice to deal with addiction to Russian oil but we must do it, we will do it in an orderly way to allow states to seek alternative supplies and minimize the impact on the global market “, continued von der Leyen, stating that the gradual exit from imports from Russia will take place” for crude oil within six months and for refined products by the end of the year “.

Von der Leyen also confirmed that among the EU proposals contained in the sixth series of sanctions against Russia there is also the exclusion of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank, from the system Swift which “solidifies Russia’s complete financial isolation globally”.

Among other things, Von der Leyen specifies, “we want Ukraine to win this war. But we also want to establish the conditions for Ukraine’s success in the aftermath of the war. The first step is immediate relief: it is a short-term economic support to help Ukrainians cope with the fallout from the war, as we do with our macro-financial assistance package and the direct support to the Ukrainian budget. Furthermore, we recently proposed to suspend all import duties on Ukrainian exports to our Union for one year. I am sure that the European Parliament will give its weight to this idea. But that’s not enough for short-term relief “

“Europe has a very special responsibility to Ukraine. With our support, Ukrainians can rebuild their country. That is why today I propose that you start working on a ambitious recovery package for our Ukrainian friends. This package should bring massive investments to meet the needs and necessary reforms. It should address the existing weaknesses of the Ukrainian economy and lay the foundations for long-term sustainable growth. ”

“The plan could establish a system of milestones and goals to make sure the European money really ends up with the Ukrainian people and is spent in accordance with EU rules. The plan could help fight corruption, align the legal environment with European standards and radically improve production capacity of Ukraine. This will bring the stability and certainty needed to make Ukraine an attractive destination for foreign direct investment. And in the end, it will pave the way for Ukraine’s future within the European Union, “added the president of the EU Commission.

