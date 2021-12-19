from Chiara Severgnini and Online Editorial

Coronavirus updates on Sunday 19 December

The Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta, and nations across Europe are moving to take more restrictive measures. Holland is in lockdown from today, Denmark has closed theaters, concert halls and museums, Ireland has imposed a curfew at 20. The Italian government, on December 23, will meet to consider the introduction of some restrictions, such as the extension of the super green pass (and therefore of the vaccination obligation) to all workers and the obligation to have a swab to participate in the most crowded events. Meanwhile, over 14 million third doses have been administered in Italy. In our country, 85.3% of the population over 12 has completed the vaccination cycle. The latest bulletin (that of December 18) recorded 28,064 new cases and 123 deaths.

11.57 – Von der Leyen: “Young people during the pandemic were an example for everyone”



“Thanks to European solidarity and Italy’s ability to effectively manage the pandemic, the Italian economy is growing faster than at any other time since the beginning of this century. Since the beginning of the pandemic, young people have been an example for everyone. Here in Italy over 80% of children your age are fully vaccinated, a higher percentage than people a few years older than you. Here at the Catholic University you have put your skills at the service of others, also thanks to a teaching staff that has always encouraged solidarity and volunteering “, said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at the inauguration. of the one hundred and first academic year of the Catholic University in Milan.



11.11 – In Germany the incidence drops

Germany records 29,348 new cases of Covid and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours. The data provided today by the Robert Koch Institute indicate a significant decrease in infections compared to the averages of recent days, partly due to the fact that it is the weekend, but lower than that recorded last Sunday, when there were 32,348 new infections. A decrease in the weekly incidence is then underlined, which dropped to 315.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while yesterday it was 321.8 cases, a week ago it was 390.9.



10.20 am – In the UK Omicron causes 60% of infections. The Mayor of London considers the new restrictions “inevitable”

In an interview with BBC, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, called the introduction of new restrictions “inevitable” after the increase in Covid cases triggered by the Omicron variant, which – according to Minister Sajid Javid – in Great Britain is now responsible for 60% of infections. “If we don’t introduce new measures, sooner or later we will see even more infections and this could potentially bring the health service to the brink of collapse.”



08.15 – WHO and the alert on Omicron



There are already 89 countries in which the Omicron variant has been traced, warns the WHO. The World Health Organization explains that it is spreading rapidly even in countries where vaccination rates are high: it is unclear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade the vaccine, its greater transmissibility, or a combination of both. factors. In Italy, in particular, cases have gone from 55 to 84 in 24 hours, and there are some another ten “suspects” in Tuscany.