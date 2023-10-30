The future of Europe in the hands of Ursula von der Leyen and Mario Draghi

The European political arena is in turmoil, with two key figures, Ursula von der Leyen and Mario Draghi, at the center of attention for their strategic role and future political developments. Corriere della Sera writes:

“They say that Mario Draghi has started visiting his trusted Roman tailor again, to refresh his wardrobe. […] Mario Draghi is now more than ever in Reserve de l’Europe and that his fate is somehow linked to that of the current President of the Commission. […] Less than a year before the end of her mandate and the European elections, Ursula von der Leyen is playing the game of her life. […] he started the last stretch keeping his cards face down: will he run for president of the Commission again? That is, a rumor that has been circulating in European circles for some time, will it remain in Brussels, but will it move to Evere, to the headquarters of NATO, which in exactly one year will have to appoint a new general secretary after yet another extension granted to Jens Stoltenberg in July?

[…] Ursula von der Leyen is keeping every option open […] It was not a foregone conclusion in July 2019, when the European Parliament ratified his nomination with just 9 majority votes, signaling dissatisfaction […] Ursula […] it was forged in crises, from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine, but it was also able to give itself an ambitious project, the Green Deal.

It is on the basis of things done that von der Leyen is making his moves. The first and perhaps most important is targeted to keep his party, the EPP, goodwhich paradoxically waged war on it, trying unsuccessfully to undermine important pieces of the green agenda or even working for a change of majority with the right in the next Parliament, which later proved to be illusory.

READ ALSO: Germany tired of von der Leyen: with her the EU has collapsed on all fronts

Thus, when the socialist Frans Timmermans, the Tsar of the Green Deal, resigned to lead the progressive front in the Dutch elections, von der Leyen divided the role, offering the portfolio of environment commissioner to the popular Dutchman Hoekstra and the vice-presidency to the Slovakian socialist Sefkovic: mission successful. It had been there before the strategy of attention towards Giorgia Meloni, which in the next European Parliament should bring between 25 and 30 FdI deputies, who could be decisive in the re-election of von der Leyen.

[…] von der Leyen would not want to face the ordeal of elections to be reconfirmed by running as the EPP’s leader. But the People’s Party, led by their leader Manfred Weber who won the elections in 2019 but was pushed aside to make room for her, they would like to re-propose the Spitzenkandidat procedure, if only to assert some form of control over the candidate. Then there are the accidents of recent days, starting with the unconditional solidarity expressed by von der Leyen to the Israeli leader Netanyahu after the brutal attack by Hamas, not agreed with anyone, which earned her a public thrashing from the European Council […] An episode that has once again fueled the old accusation of being too decision-making, ignoring the collegiality of the commissioners and forcing the Council’s hand.

But for Ursula von der Leyen the European game runs parallel to the Atlantic one. If he wanted it, the general secretariat of NATO would be his, given his experience as a former German defense minister and the clear American approval. The times coincide. In that case, the rumors say, the new clothes could be useful to Mario Draghi. He too decides, but he does so by convincing everyone that it was they who chose.

READ ALSO: Europe without people “up to par” calls on Draghi to revive the economy

Subscribe to the newsletter

