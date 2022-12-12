The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has recognized this Monday that the suspicions of corruption about several MEPs and members of the European Parliament, including Vice President Eva Kaili, accused of having allegedly accepted bribes from Qatar, are “very serious”. and they require a forceful response so as not to undermine citizen “confidence” in the European project. And that response goes, according to the head of the European Executive, through the creation of an independent ethical body common to all EU institutions that establishes “clear and strong” rules of integrity and transparency for all.

“We need an independent ethics body that covers all EU institutions and that is set to the highest standards for all institutions, not just the Council and the European Parliament, but also the European Court of Justice or the College of Auditors, all the institutions”, Von der Leyen said at a press conference in Brussels. “It is a matter of transparency and very clear rules and all European institutions should submit to the same rules that we set”, insisted the head of the European Executive, who recalled that the Commission already has its own ethical mechanism and that, in March, he formally proposed to the Council and Parliament that they work in a common instance of this type. “I hope that we will now speed up this process,” she said.

“Maximum concern”

What is happening in the European Parliament is of “maximum concern”, the head of the European Executive has acknowledged in her first public appearance since, on Friday, the scandal of alleged bribery from Qatar broke out, which already has several senior officials in prison. responsible for the European Parliament, including the Greek vice president Kaili, formally indicted on Sunday by a Belgian judge for corruption, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization. Hence, giving a quick response is essential, since the reputation of all institutions is at stake: it is a “question of people’s trust in our institutions and this trust in institutions requires the highest standards of independence and integrity” , Von der Leyen has insisted.

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, has also described this Monday as “very worrying” the news about the alleged bribery of Qatar that affects an institution, the European Parliament, which he chaired between 2004 and 2007. According to As he has assured in statements prior to the meeting of EU foreign ministers, neither the Foreign Action Service that he now directs, nor the EU embassies abroad are dotted by this scandal. “We are not affected,” he assured, according to Europa Press.

Suspicions about the vice-president of the Commission

In addition to the shadows over the European Parliament – which this Monday begins its last plenary session of the year in Strasbourg with the agenda disrupted by the so-called Qatargate— The looks have been extended during the weekend to heads of all the institutions, including commissioners whose statements and tweets about Qatar in the past have been scrupulously analyzed. The co-president of the group La Izquierda in the European Parliament, Manon Aubry, has called to investigate the links, among others, of the vice-president of the Commission, Margaritis Schinas. The Greek commissioner “has multiplied the meetings and praise for the Qatari emirate,” Aubry launched on Sunday on her social networks.

Von der Leyen has provoked protests from journalists on Monday by not responding directly to a question about Schinas that had been asked. After an unusual tumult in the press room, the head of the European Executive has assured, without citing the Greek commissioner by name, that her team is “checking every detail of the transparency record” of the Commission in which all the meetings of the members of the European Executive in general and, also, with “representatives of interests”, that is, with the lobbies that populate Brussels. “We have very clear rules for all the commissioners. We are looking at it with an eye on what has happened in the European Parliament and we have to check the situation ”, he assured.

As the Commission looks at its records, the European Parliament prepares for one of its most turbulent sessions in Strasbourg. It is expected that throughout the week the process to formally dismiss Vice President Kaili will be concluded, for which the Conference of Presidents has brought forward its meeting to Tuesday, in which it is expected to propose ending the mandate of the Greek, extreme that the chamber should vote this week. The Belgian authorities, for their part, must request the European Parliament to lift the immunity of the still MEP in order to continue with the judicial process against her. It is not the only setback for the Greek: this Monday, in Athens, the Greek Anti-Money Laundering Authority announced the freezing of the bank accounts and other financial assets of Kaili, a former Greek television presenter.

