Attention to the budget, and therefore to the debt, but also to security. The war between Russia and Ukraine also reshapes Europe’s common rules on public finances, and now Ursula von der Leyen is forced to make real concessions. The president of the EU Commission opens up to the request of states, including Italy, not to penalize public spending on defense.

He chooses the audience of the annual conference of the European Defense Agency (EDA) to announce the redefinition of guidelines imposed by a reality that imposes choices that are not simple. In the proposal to reform the Stability Pact, priority was recognized for investments useful for the green and digital transition. “Defense spending must be counted in the public debt and deficit, like any other category,” emphasizes von der Leyen.

But it must be recognized as a strategic expense. “This could support the extension of a member state’s budgetary adjustment period,” and therefore allow more time to return and reduce consolidation efforts.

Without prejudice to the fact that “there is now broad support in the Council for considering increases in defense spending as a relevant factor in assessing whether a Member State has an excessive deficit”.

Faced with the will of the governments, the Commission therefore does not intend to go into conflict, but on the contrary to endorse the choice of the states. To prevent national public finances from going out of control, however, von der Leyen tries to impose limits by proposing a compromise: yes to public spending on defense but under certain conditions.

«These investments should be European collaborative projects», so as to stimulate a true European defense industry, functional to European integration in this sector. “This would generate a specific incentive for cross-border projects in Europe.”

Von der Leyen explains that this renewed importance given to defense is a direct consequence of what Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has highlighted. The European Union found itself not up to the task. “The reality is that we did not have enough weapons and ammunition available”, and this is because “there are no large supplies”.

This is the reason why the Twenty-Seven will not be able to respect the commitments made with Kiev for the supply of one million 155 caliber ammunition by the end of the year. “Because in peacetime we thought we didn’t need it.” Today everything is called into question, and “peace requires security”, recognizes the president of the community executive. Security that passes through the defense industry.

“The war in Ukraine shows that we must produce more both to meet Ukraine’s needs and to ensure our own deterrence and defense.”

For this you need to be able to spend. A clear signal in view of the negotiations for the approval of the proposals of the new stability pact, which the economic ministers will discuss next week (7 December) on the occasion of the extraordinary Ecofin meeting convened by the Spanish Presidency of the Council with the aim of finding a agreement.