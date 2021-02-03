The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, sings the ‘mea culpa’. It takes “full responsibility” for the mistake made last Friday, when a provision in the new regulation that will allow the EU to block the export of vaccines, included the possibility of drastic customs controls at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. In short, dynamite the strategy defended by the European Union itself during four long years of Brexit negotiation.

The community leader carried that weight in the round of appearances that, behind closed doors, she held on Tuesday with representatives of the three main political families of the European Parliament (popular, socialist and liberal). Von der Leyen had to answer the questions of MEPs for more than four hours (today he would appear before the Greens) for the chaotic management of vaccines and his run-ins with pharmaceutical companies, especially with the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca.

Von der Leyen defended the management of the joint purchase with the private sector and hoped that the negotiations will bear fruit in order to counteract the supply cuts that have caused the conflicts of the past week. In relation to the political setback for export control, which caused great discomfort in London and Dublin, he followed the line of what he had already said in a previous interview with several European media, that when “urgent” decisions are made (that tool was created in just four days) «there is always the risk of being wrong».

What he did not delve into, according to various sources, was the fact that the draft of the text was delivered just thirty minutes before its approval to the team of curators, which barely gave time to read it. The Irish head of Financial Services, Mairead McGuinness, would criticize him in the past in an interview on her country’s public radio. “The process surrounding the activation of Article 16 was opaque and potentially very damaging. There must be a closer consultation with MEPs on the operation of the Withdrawal Agreement and a better awareness of their sensitivities, “the liberals reproached him.

From the popular ranks, it was advocated to promote “the expansion of production capacity by any means necessary, maintaining pressure on vaccine producers and without excluding a stoppage of vaccines in export.” Von der Leyen reported that one of his curators would be trying to identify locations in Europe to help reinforce that production. And even a possible alliance between pharmaceutical companies to multiply the number of doses, in line with the agreement that the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi has reached with its competitor Pfizer / BioNTech to package its vaccine against covid-19 (more than one hundred million complementary doses) .

The socialist Iratxe García highlighted as “crucial” to guarantee “transparency and accountability” in the implementation of the European Commission’s vaccine strategy. Without hiding that there are “lights and shadows” in it, he has been arguing that “the responsibility of complying with the contract is the pharmaceutical companies.”

The leader of the liberal group Renew Europe, Dacian Cioloș, argues that the mistakes made by the Community Executive “have added an unwanted unpredictability at a time deeply worrying for millions of Europeans and companies. The expectations are high. We have no margin for error in this process, not only the credibility of the EU and, in particular, the European Commission depends on it, but also the health and well-being of our citizens. ‘ Cioloș has insisted that while the president “answered many questions, the European Commission should further improve its communication and provide daily updates to other institutions and the press on progress and challenges.” Von der Leyen could appear in the plenary session of parliament that will take place next week.