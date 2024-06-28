After a couple of weeks of tug-of-war, criticism, negotiations and negotiations, the leaders of the EU member states supported this Thursday night the appointment of the new leadership for the next European legislature: the German conservative Ursula von der The former Portuguese socialist prime minister António Costa for the European Council and the liberal prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, as high representative for Foreign Policy and Security, are expected to repeat the presidency of the European Commission.

The green light was given to this formula without the support of the Italian Prime Minister, the far-right Giorgia Meloni, who abstained with Von der Leyen and voted against the other two appointees to show her opposition to a process in which her political family, that of the European ultra-conservatives, has been isolated. The three appointments are gender-balanced, politically and regionally. Costa is the only one of the three who does not need the confirmation of the European Parliament.

Ursula Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 11 in Berlin, Germany. Ebrahim Noroozi (AP/LaPresse)

And 100 days after taking office, the first crisis arrived. In March 2020, when Von der Leyen was beginning to take over as president of the European Commission, the covid-19 pandemic shook the world. The health crisis and the unprecedented European response marked the legislature and mandate of the 65-year-old German conservative, the first woman to head the Community Executive, and who this Thursday received the support of the leaders of the 27 Member States to continue five more years in the position at a turbulent time in Europe and the world.

When, in 2019, the name of Von der Leyen, a former doctor and German defence minister under Angela Merkel’s government, was put forward to head the Commission when negotiations on top EU posts broke down, many had never heard of her. Today, she is one of the best-known faces in Europe. Over the past five years, crisis after crisis, the Union has broken taboos – joint vaccine purchases, the recovery fund to cushion the consequences of the pandemic, unprecedented energy measures – and has changed forever. Especially after Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Europe agreed to finance arms from a European intergovernmental fund.

Knowing what happens outside is understanding what will happen inside, don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

This situation of permanent alert has marked her way of leading the European Commission, with few collegial decisions, often ignoring the criteria of the commissioners, exceeding her powers and attributing to herself the achievements of the team, point out several community sources. This is the usual criticism of Von der Leyen and her decision-making style.

He also received very harsh comments for his controversial trip to Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7. There, on the day that the Israeli army launched the military offensive on Gaza in response to the terrorist attacks, Von der Leyen met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and did not mention the violations of international humanitarian law or the protection of civilians. of the Strip. Some believe that his German mentality of almost unconditional adherence to Israel prevailed. She assures that the trip served to place the EU on the level of talks with Israel and increase its diplomatic influence.

The German, who has been the leading candidate of her political family, the European People’s Party (EPP), to once again head the European Commission, will now face, after the backing of the leaders, a vote in the plenary session of the European Parliament. The vote, expected to take place in July in a secret process, has not yet been decided.

If she overcomes it, Von der Leyen faces a convulsive legislature, with Russia’s aggression against Ukraine dragging on, Israel’s war in Gaza threatening to spread throughout the region, the push of an increasingly assertive China and the protectionism of the United States. Also, the hypothetical return of the populist Republican Donald Trump to the White House, which could worsen the United States’ relationship with the EU and the threat of populism and the Eurosceptic (even Europhobic) extreme right, which has left Germany and France affected. and has risen in much of Europe. Von der Leyen has presented herself as the best asset in these turbulent times, the asset of stability and continuity. And he has promised to carry out an agenda with priorities set on competitiveness, defense, security and migration management.

Antonio Costa

António Costa, when he was Prime Minister of Portugal, in 2023. Europa Press/ Contactophoto

António Costa (Lisbon, 63 years old) knows the ins and outs of the European Council perfectly after having participated in it as Prime Minister of Portugal for the last eight years. An advantage when facing his mandate in political times agitated in Europe by war and populist empowerment. Knowledge adds political skill. Almost everyone, including his adversaries, recognises his pragmatism and talent for pact. His appointment also balances the political weight in Brussels, which is more tilted towards the East after the enlargement and the war in Ukraine. The loss of weight on the Atlantic front, in which he places Portugal and Spain, among others, is a concern that he has sometimes expressed.

Affiliated with the Socialist Party since adolescence and with a degree in Legal and Political Sciences, Costa gave his greatest proof of flexibility in 2015. Despite being in the moderate wing of social democracy, he reached an agreement with the Left Bloc and the Communist Party Portuguese to present a motion of no confidence against the conservative Pedro Passos Coelho, who had won the elections, and become prime minister. That parliamentary agreement broke the dam that had always separated the waters of the left in Portugal and showed that he was a negotiator without taboos. Shortly afterward he inaugurated a period of close relations with the conservative president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, whom he facilitated the re-election for his second term to the detriment of the socialist candidate, Ana Gomes.

His first two legislatures were highly regarded and allowed him to improve his electoral results until he achieved, in 2022, a historic absolute majority that, paradoxically, was marked by surprises. On November 7, 2023, he resigned as Prime Minister after an operation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in which, among others, his chief of staff was arrested and his Minister of Infrastructure was charged. In addition, a Supreme Court investigation into Costa was announced to clarify his role in the approval of business projects. The case has become blurred as it has reached other judicial bodies, which have not seen any “strong or weak” evidence pointing to irregularities by the former Prime Minister. This has led the European Socialists, led by Pedro Sánchez and Olaf Scholz, to wholeheartedly support him for the shortlist that will preside over the community institutions in the next term, although the investigation into him has not been closed.

In Portugal he has been almost everything: deputy, secretary of state, minister and mayor of Lisbon. The only position he has said he is not interested in is the presidency of the Republic. In recent years it was an open secret that he wanted to make the leap to Europe. He has cultivated relationships with political leaders of different stripes, from the German Christian Democrats Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen to the ultra-conservative Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, and has taken national policy decisions, such as strict budgetary control, more appreciated in Brussels than in Portugal for their impact on public services.

Kaja Kallas

Kaja Kallas, in December 2023 in Brussels. Gaetan Claessens (DPA/ Europa Press)

The Prime Minister of Estonia, the most unknown of the three names agreed upon this Thursday, will assume command of the EU diplomatic service in the next European legislature. Born in the Soviet Union, Kaja Kallas (Tallinn, 47 years old) grew up in a family linked to Estonian nationalism and deeply marked by the traumas of Stalinism. Her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother were deported to Siberia in cattle cars in the 1940s. His great-grandfather was one of the founders of the Republic of Estonia in 1918, and his father, after the fall of communism, headed the central bank during the transition from the Soviet to the market economy and was the prime minister who piloted the entry of The Baltic Republic in NATO.

A lawyer specialising in competition and EU law, Kallas joined the liberal Reform Party in 2010. In January 2021, after spending four years as an MEP, she became the first woman to head a government in the Baltic country. A fervent pro-European with a marked anti-Russian profile, Kallas has gained influence in Brussels since the start of the war in Ukraine. Over the past two years, she has given countless interviews to European media in which she has advocated doubling military support for kyiv and the adoption of even tougher sanctions against its imperialist neighbour.

Kallas insists that Russia is waging a “shadow war” with the West and flatly rejects any negotiated solution to the war that would involve ceding territory to Moscow in exchange for peace. The future successor to Josep Borrell as High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has repeatedly reiterated that if Russia does not suffer a clear defeat in Ukraine, it will attack another country in Eastern Europe in the coming years. Last February, Moscow declared Kallas wanted for the demolition of Soviet monuments in Estonia.

Despite economic turmoil, Estonia has doubled its defence spending during the three-and-a-half years that Kallas has been in office. The Baltic republic has also become the EU member that has donated the most aid to Ukraine and the one that has received the most refugees from the invaded country in relation to its population (1.3 million inhabitants).

Her detractors in Brussels criticise her “warmongering” attitude and her lack of experience in matters relating to Latin America or Africa. In Estonia, her popularity has fallen in recent months after public broadcaster revealed that a company linked to her husband had done business – legally – in Russia during the war. In this month’s European elections, her party lost one of the two seats it held in the European Parliament and obtained its worst result in an election since 2009.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.