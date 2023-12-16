For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to “act like a European.”

The French President said that the bloc listened to Orban with respect, adding that “this respect entails responsibilities” and that means that “Orban behaves like a European and does not take political progress hostage.”

A future meeting of the Union's heads of state and government in early 2024 is supposed to allow for the release of aid.

In this context, von der Leyen said in Brussels: “Until then, we will use the time to make sure that whatever happens, we will have a practical solution at this summit.”

She added during a press conference following a European summit, “We are working hard, of course, to reach an agreement among the 27 member states. But I believe it is also necessary to work on possible alternatives in order to reach a scientific solution in the event that an agreement cannot be reached among the 27 member states.”

For his part, European Council President Charles Michel said that he is “confident and very optimistic” about the Union's ability to fulfill its obligations towards Ukraine “by financial means in the coming weeks.” “I am confident that the decision will be formalized,” he added.

As for Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, he confirmed to reporters that “26 member states can provide money on a bilateral basis, without going through the structures of the European Union,” stressing the existence of “circumvention solutions.” But he considered that “it is still possible to reach an agreement between the 27 countries.”

On Thursday evening, European Union leaders gave the green light to Ukraine's accession negotiations but were unable to convince Orban to provide the assistance Ukraine needs as the war continues.

The Hungarian Prime Minister demanded that his country be paid “all European funds” belonging to him, amounting to billions of dollars that are still frozen, before he considers the possibility of withdrawing his opposition to the new aid package for Ukraine.

Orban explained, “I have always said that if we proceed with amending the European Union budget, Hungary will seize the opportunity to clearly demand what it deserves. Not half of that, not a quarter, but all.”