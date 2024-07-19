Von der Leyen, Confagricoltura: “Ready to work together. Yes to a green transition with farmers”

Confagricoltura congratulates President Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election. The hope is that agriculture will once again become a pillar of the Union and that the President will remain in favor of a green transition built together with farmers. Palazzo della Valle expresses satisfaction with some passages of the speech given this morning at the plenary session of the European Parliament; in particular, for the reference to a Europe that “supports citizens and businesses, marked by pragmatism, where prosperity and competitiveness are the main drivers of development”. The Confederation, in fact, as widely stated during the recent Summer Assembly at Palazzo Mezzanotte (Milan), reiterates the urgency of supporting farmers’ productivity, thus focusing on economic and social sustainability, as well as environmental sustainability. The protection of farmers’ income and the strengthening of the value chain along the agri-food supply chain are fundamental. Excellent, in this regard, is von der Leyen’s reference to the need to reduce bureaucracy and increase incentives for business.as well as the move towards a greater allocation to the EU budget. In this regard, Confagricoltura hopes that the budget for agriculture may also increase, which currently corresponds to only 0.33% of the GDP of the Member States.

The President also reported the need, for agriculture and industry, to “invest in digital and strategic technologies, but also on people’s skills”. Confagricoltura is ready to work together in this direction, always working to accompany agricultural businesses towards a digital transition that increases their competitiveness and the quality of the tools needed to face contemporary challenges. To do this, the Confederation emphasizes, it is necessary to promote business access to innovations which, moreover, are the best allies for achieving carbon neutrality.

Always in relation to the Green Deal and environmental sustainability objectives, Confagricoltura underlines the importance of reciprocity in trade with third countries, so that products imported into the European market comply with the safety and quality parameters adopted by the Union.