admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/26/2023 – 12:17

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke about challenges to innovation and to advance the commitment to a greener economy. One of the obstacles she cited is “unfair competition”, with European companies facing competition from “heavily subsidized foreign actors”.

Von der Leyen gives the automotive sector as an example. She comments that carmakers in the Czech Republic invest heavily in new lines of electric vehicles, “with good reason”. “This is the future. But at the same time global markets are flooded with Chinese electric cars. And their price is kept artificially low by large state subsidies,” she says. Therefore, the European Union decided to launch an investigation into vehicle subsidies from China.

“European companies must always be ready for real competition – competition on cost effectiveness and quality,” he said. “But it needs to be fair. And we will protect European companies from unfair competition.”

The mention of the Czech Republic also occurs because the speech was given during the Green Deal Summit event, held in Prague.