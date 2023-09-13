Von der Leyen tests the waters for the European Championships and calls Draghi

“In just under 300 days, Europeans will go to the polls in our unique and extraordinary democracy. Like any election, it will be a time when people reflect on the state of our Union and the work done by those who represent them. But it will also be the time to decide what kind of future and what kind of Europe they want.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenin his State of the Union speech to the plenary of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“Among them will be millions of first-time voters, the youngest of whom were born in 2008. As they stand in that voting booth, they will think about what matters to them. They will think about the war raging on our borders. Or l “impact of destructive climate change. On how artificial intelligence will affect their lives. Or their chances of getting a house or a job in the years to come,” he added.

“Take the electric vehicle sector. It is a crucial sector for the clean economy, with huge potential for Europe. But global markets are now flooded with cheaper Chinese electric cars. And their price is artificially maintained low by huge state subsidies. This is distorting our market. And because we do not accept it from within, we do not accept it from without. Today I can therefore announce that the Commission is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles from China.” This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech on the State of the Union in the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“Europe is open to competition. Not for a race to the bottom. We must defend ourselves from unfair practices. But it is equally fundamental to keep the lines of communication and dialogue open with China. Because there are also issues in which we can and must collaborate “Eliminate risks, not decouple them: this will be my approach to the Chinese leadership at the EU-China summit later this year,” he added.

“These three challenges – jobs, inflation and the business environment – ​​come at a time when we are also asking industry to lead the clean transition. We must therefore look further ahead and define how to remain competitive while doing so. This is why I asked Mario Draghi – one of Europe’s greatest economic minds – to prepare a report on the topic of the future of European competitiveness. Why Europe will do “what ever it takes” to maintain its competitive advantage”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her speech on the State of the Union in the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

