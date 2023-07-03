The ghost of the extreme right, which is advancing throughout Europe, has once again played a leading role in one of the most important acts of the Spanish rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, the first of great political content: the meeting in Madrid of the Colegio of Commissioners, the European Government, with the Spanish ministers. Pedro Sánchez, under pressure from the Central Electoral Board, which monitors his movements in institutional acts, has not wanted to get into the matter, despite the fact that it is decisive for Spain, Europe and the Commission itself, which next year could have a large representation of far-right commissioners. But the president of the European Executive, the German Úrsula von der Leyen ―whose political family within the European People’s Party (EPP) has been very uncomfortable with the rupture of the sanitary cordon towards the ultras that, on the other hand, the president of the party approves, the German Manfred Weber― has entered the subject fully and harshly. And she has launched a clear message in Madrid against extremism, in which she has included “both right and left”.

The issue dominates the European agenda – the ultra-conservatives already govern in Poland, Hungary and Italy and has a lot of weight in the newly constituted Finnish Executive – and, asked twice, Von der Leyen has been emphatic during the press conference with Sánchez in the new Madrid museum, that of the Royal Collections: “The important thing is to achieve policies with results in a changing world, to give confidence, to give security, that has to be the way out. From both the right and the left, extremism is making a comeback. They fear change. We, the democratic groups of the center, have to show that we have very clear ideas”.

For Von der Leyen, extremism is fought by demonstrating that the policies defended by both her and Sánchez and the heart of European politics are those that work for citizens and, above all, by appealing to reality. “Climate change is a fact. We have a vision on how to take advantage of the opportunities that new technologies offer us to combat it. We have to show that we can prosper while cutting emissions and protecting the environment”, the head of the community Executive launched in an evening critical of Manfred Weber and the conservatives of his party, who have proposed to boycott the Law for the Restoration of Nature that she herself has promoted.

“War is also a fact, but it can allow us Democrats to show the policies we are making and their usefulness,” Von der Leyen continued. “We must make it clear that we are going to continue defending the principles that are enshrined in the United Nations charter. We have to show that we have a vision to take advantage of the change and the opportunities that it offers us ”, he concluded. In a more open Europe, which plans a greener and more social future and debates how to welcome new partners, the extreme right rejects these advances and wants a more closed EU and Member States that prioritize, above all, national politics. A formula contrary to that of Von der Leyen.

The Spanish presidency, which starts in July, comes at a particular time. First, because it is the last full presidency before the European Parliament dissolves – in the spring of 2024 – and the Commission reaches the end of its term. That’s why there are high expectations. But it is also special because Spain votes on July 23, as soon as the presidency begins, and if there is a change of government, the teams will also change. And maybe priorities do.

Sánchez has insisted that this does not cause any concern because it is not the first time it has happened. Von der Leyen has gone further, even opening the way to the possibility that a change of government and the arrival of the PP, which belongs to his political group, will not change anything. “Regardless of the result of the elections, I trust that the Spanish Government and the institutions are capable of having an effective presidency, I trust in the Europeanist spirit of Spain”, he has sentenced.

Von der Leyen, who is in very good harmony with Sánchez, has been a clear political support for the president over the years and has openly supported the economic policy and reforms of the Spanish Executive on many occasions. He has even put it as an example of efficiency in the reforms and the management of the funds.

Sánchez has heaped high praise on Von der Leyen and his team. “This Commission has risen to the challenges, even when circumstances made it very difficult. I remember the long days of the pandemic, now the Russian invasion, in 2021 the fall of the Afghan government. Then, Von der Leyen said that Spain was an example of the soul of the EU. It is with this spirit that we face the Spanish presidency”, stated the head of the Government.

The war in Ukraine has also played a leading role in the meeting. “The world must be clear that the EU will support Ukraine during the invasion and also after. Europe and Ukraine, together until the final victory. This is how I conveyed it to President Zelenski this Saturday in kyiv”, Sánchez concluded. “Spain is taking the helm at a decisive moment. We have to redouble our efforts to support Ukraine. 500 days of suffering but also impressive resistance have passed. We are going to review the budget, 50,000 million until 2027. We have the support of the Spanish Government. The commission will support the enlargement proposal, the European presidency will have to organize the debates. Strong pressure must be maintained on Russia. Now we need the Spanish presidency to reach a political agreement to be able to supply ammunition to Ukraine”, added the president of the Commission.

On the other sensitive issue, that of immigration, both Von der Leyen and Sánchez have insisted that the migration and asylum pact can be carried out without seeking unanimity, because the treaties allow it. However, they have also politically opened the door to do so without the votes of Poland and Hungary, allies of Vox, who reject any common immigration policy. “The most important part of the agreement has already been decided by a qualified majority. It is what the treaty says. I am confident that we can conclude because the mood in the EU is that a European response to migration is needed,” said Von der Leyen. “There is no greater political legitimacy than using the treaties to close this pact,” Sánchez added when asked if they could get it out without Poland and Hungary. “I hope we can close this dossier this semester. I think it would be very important for Spain, which has suffered many migratory crises. There is an external dimension of migration policy, we must bet on collaboration. It is important that this agreement is reached with the presidency of a country of first entry”, the Spanish president confided.

A more federalist EU

Nine of the 27 commissioners were absent due to incompatibilities in the agendas, among them the vice-presidents Frans Timmermans and Margrette Vestager, the justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, or the Internal Market, Thierry Breton. The trip has been brought forward so that it does not coincide with the electoral campaign that begins this Friday. The meeting of the College of Commissioners, in Kiruna, Sweden, in the Arctic Circle, was almost full and the visit was longer, but the electoral advance in Spain slightly modified the plan. Despite this, Von der Leyen is somewhat upset with the absence of nine commissioners.

The Spanish semester marks the beginning of a geographic, budgetary and political transformation of the EU with consequences for the coming decades. And Sánchez and Von der Leyen have urged to open the debate on what Europe the citizens want and where it is going. At a turbulent time, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and its consequences, which were linked to those of the covid-19 pandemic, with the debates on the extension to Ukraine, Moldova and the Balkans, the rise to power of the ultra-right . “I think we must move towards a more federalized model,” Sánchez launched. Regarding the expansion, Von der Leyen does not believe that the question will be if it will happen, but when it will happen. “Now we have to see how to welcome these countries, what is the force that we have to have in the EU and the reforms to make”, he pointed out.

The Government of Sánchez already has some 200 files on the table. In addition to the migration pact, there is the relaxation of fiscal rules, the multiannual budgetary framework, with which the Commission plans to inject an additional 66,000 euros into the EU budget -with 50,000 dedicated to Ukraine and 15,000 to immigration- but which is faced with the reluctance of some Member States that do not want to open the coffers and put more money. This review will be crucial for Spain because the future of regional policy (cohesion funds), the Common Agricultural Policy and even the extension or not of the recovery fund are at stake.