The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and fifteen members of her Executiveamong them the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, arrived in kyiv this Thursday to “show that the EU stands behind Ukraine as strongly as ever”.

“It’s good to be back in kyiv, my fourth time since the invasion of Russia. This time, with my team of commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands behind Ukraine as strongly as ever and to further deepen our support and cooperation. “Von der Leyen said on his official Twitter account.

“Europe stood together with Ukraine from day one. And it will continue to be with you to win and rebuild,” Borrell tweeted, for his part, upon arriving in kyiv and stressed that “EU aid has reached 50,000 million since the beginning of the Russian war.

The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy also added his objective of transmitting with this visit “The EU’s strongest message of support to all Ukrainians defending their country.”

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will join the European delegation tomorrow for a summit between the EU and Ukraine.

The visit to kyiv by the College of Commissioners is “a strong symbol of the Commission’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” the Community Executive said in a statement.

“The meeting between the Commission and the Ukrainian government will be an opportunity to exchange on the many areas of cooperation between the EU and Ukraine, and discuss the upcoming reconstruction, as well as the country’s European path. It is also an opportunity to further deepen the cooperation with Ukraine,” added Brussels.

In addition to Borrell, who also accompanied von der Leyen on his first trip to kyiv last spring, after the invasion of Ukraine, two executive vice presidents Margrethe Vestager (Competition and Digital) and Valdis Dombrovskis (Economics and Commerce).

Also part of the delegation are Vice Presidents Maroš Šefčovič (Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight), Věra Jourová (Values ​​and Transparency) and Margaritis Schinas (Promotion of the European Lifestyle).

The nine commissioners that complete the group are Nicolas Schmit (Employment and Social Rights), Paolo Gentiloni (Economy), Janusz Wojciechowski (Agriculture), Didier Reynders (Justice), Ylva Johansson (Interior), Janez Lenarčič (Crisis Management), Olivér Várhelyi (Neighborhood and Enlargement), Virginijus Sinkevičius (Environment) and Mairead McGuinness (Financial Services).

All of them will hold in kyiv the first meeting in the history of the Community Executive in a country at warin a day with a more symbolic than practical character since great advances are not expected in the relationship between the EU and Ukraine.

Taking into account the security conditions, the majority of the members of the Commission will begin the return trip to Brussels on February 2, with the exception of Von der Leyen, who will meet on Friday with Michel and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to hold the 24th summit between the EU and Ukraine.

