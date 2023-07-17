The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Monday (17) that the European Union (EU) will invest more than 45 billion euros in Latin America and the Caribbean through the European program Global Gateway.

“More than 135 projects are already on the start line, from clean hydrogen to critical raw materials, from expanding high-throughput data cable networks to producing the most advanced RNA vaccines,” said Von der Leyen at the opening of a round table with political and business leaders before the summit between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which takes place this Monday and Tuesday (18) in Brussels, capital of Belgium .

The President of the Community Executive emphasized that Europe and the Latin American and Caribbean region will have to “define which sectors and value chains to prioritize”, as well as how best to promote these investments with technical support, standards and capabilities.

Von der Leyen reiterated that the Global Gateway program “not only has the dimension to make a difference”, but also represents a “new approach” when it comes to investing in large infrastructure projects, since European investments will focus on “creating of local values” so that the “added value remains in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

The President of the European Commission cited clean hydrogen and the critical raw materials industry as examples of areas with potential for investment in which the EU and the Latin American and Caribbean region have “a common interest and shared ideas”.

“Unlike other foreign investors, we are not just interested in investing in raw material extraction, we want to partner with you, build processing capabilities, to manufacture batteries and end products such as electric vehicles,” declared Von der Leyen, emphasizing that the EU can match its investment with “first-class technology and high-quality training for local workers”.

In addition, he highlighted the potential of the region in relation to renewable energies, with a wind and solar sector that is growing “exponentially thanks to European investment”, and considered that “the next natural step is to transform this clean energy into clean hydrogen”, which it could easily be exported and feed industries such as steel, cement and clean transport, “all made in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

“There is a lot of potential to explore, we can do a lot more”, insisted Von der Leyen, after recalling the business and investment cooperation that already exists between Europe and the Latin American and Caribbean region.

The president of the Community Executive considered that “Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe need each other more than ever” in a world “more competitive and conflictual than ever”, which is still recovering from the covid-19 pandemic, suffers the “harsh impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine” and testifies to “China’s growing steadfastness”.

“Europe wants to be the partner of choice for Latin America and the Caribbean, just as we chose to be a partner for the region. We believe that the European offer for the region is different and important”, stressed Von der Leyen, for whom the summit EU-CELAC represents a “new start to an old friendship” between the regions.