The President of the European Commission (EC)Ursula von der Leyenannounced today during his visit to kyiv that the community executive is working on a new package of sanctions that will include mechanisms to ensure that Russia and its allies do not manage to circumvent those already in place.

“The focus of this package is to put an end to the evasion of these sanctions,” said Von der Leyen at a joint press conference with Zelenski, referring to the eleventh European package of sanctions proposed last Friday by the Commission.

Among the novelties of this new package, the president highlighted the inclusion of “advanced technology products and aircraft components” among the products that cannot enter Russia even if their final destination is in other countries. “They will no longer end up in the hands of the Kremlin,” she said of the effects of the measure.

‘Ukrainian Progress’

Von der Leyen highlighted Ukraine’s “much progress” in meeting the requirements to be able to start negotiations for their entry into the EU.



“It is impressive to see that, despite the large-scale war, Ukraine is working hard and intensely and intensively,” he said, referring to the areas related to the rule of law and the protection of freedoms in which Kiev must show progress. in order to begin access negotiations.

“A lot of progress has been made but the work must continue,” said Von der Leyen, who was optimistic about Ukraine’s accession process: “I am confident because we have had very good talks about these steps,” said the EC president. .

Von der Leyen recalled that the Commission will present a first oral assessment of Ukraine’s progress, and stressed that the final decision on opening negotiations with Ukraine will begin to take shape in October, during the Spanish presidency of the EU.

