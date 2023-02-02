The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenproposed this Thursday in kyiv to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine can participate in European cooperation programs while preparing its long process towards accession to the European Union.

“Dear Volodimir, your strength and determination to enter the EU is impressive,” von der Leyen told Zelensky at a press appearance after the meeting that both held this Thursday in kyiv after the arrival of the president in the Ukrainian capital.

“As Ukraine progresses on its path to the EU, we are breaking down even more barriers between our economies and societies. Today we propose Ukraine to join key European programs that will give it benefits in many areas similar to those of European membership,” he announced. the president of the Commission, without giving further details.

Along with Von der Leyen, this Thursday about fifteen European commissioners arrived in kyiv to deepen precisely that cooperation with their counterparts in the Ukrainian government.

The German leader also underlined the work being carried out by the EU to try to guarantee Ukraine’s energy security against Russian bombardments of the invaded country’s essential infrastructures.

“Putin’s relentless bombardments of Ukrainian infrastructure are measured. He tries to subject Ukrainians to a brutal winter, with little heat, electricity and water. But we work together, tirelessly, to restore critical energy infrastructure,” he said.

(You can read: Why the US and other countries refuse to send F-16s to Ukraine)

Meeting between the European Commission and the Government of Ukraine.

Thus, for example, it announced the delivery of 2,400 new electrical generators in addition to the 3,000 that the EU has already given to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, on February 24 of last year, as well as the supply of 30 million led bulbs

He also said that the EU, together with the countries of the Energy Community – which also includes the Balkans, Turkey and Moldova, of which Ukraine is also a part – will give kyiv 150 million euros so that it can buy energy equipment.

An aid that is added to the 50,000 million euros that Brussels and the EU countries have already given to Ukraine between military material, macro-financial aid for the reconstruction of the country and the daily functioning of the State in the middle of the war and aid to the refugees.

While the vast majority of members of the European Commission traveled to kyiv to deepen cooperation with Ukraine at a summit that will take place this Friday, The European Parliament approved a declaration in Brussels on Thursday urging to start work so that Ukraine becomes a member state in the future.

MEPs reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine’s entry into the EU, but make it clear that accession is “a merit-based process, conditional on meeting established criteria and requiring the adoption and implementation of relevant reforms.”

(Also: Odessa: from being a movie set to living under the risk of disappearing)

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelensky calls for more sanctions

During the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky called for new sanctions against Russia and assured that the effects of the current ones have “subsided” and must “accelerate”.

“It is a common task to reduce Russia’s ability to circumvent sanctions,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Russia is “accelerating its ability to adapt to existing sanctions”, while in parallel the EU has “slowed down” the pace of their application, Zeleski said, in a joint appearance with the EC president.

In this regard, the president stated that she hopes that the tenth package of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine will be ready on February 24, the first anniversary of the start of the war.

“By February 24, exactly one year after the invasion began, we want to have the 10th package of sanctions” against Russia, he said.

(Also: Ukraine announces EU summit as ‘strong signal’ to Russia)

It is a common task to reduce Russia’s ability to circumvent sanctions

German politics stated that Moscow is currently paying a “heavy price” as sanctions imposed on it by the EU “erode its economy, setting it back a generation”.

He said that the cap they have imposed on Russian oil is already costing Russia about 160 million euros a day and assured that they will increase the pressure: “We will introduce with our G7 partners an additional limit on the price of Russian oil products ”, he asserted.

Regarding the tenth package of sanctions in preparation, the high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, indicated before traveling to kyiv that this new round of restrictive measures will try to make it even more difficult for Russia to access technological components.

It would basically be about closing spaces that Moscow takes advantage of to get hold of these components, which are already in short supply due to previous sanctions and that it needs to use them in equipment such as drones or war planes.

Von der Leyen also referred in his speech with Zelenski to the fact that Russia “has to pay for the destruction it is causing.” “Reconstruction is the great general theme. We are in this fight together and we will rebuild this beautiful country together,” he declared.

(Keep reading: Hold on Ukraine, the campaign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people for the war)

Zelensky said that Russia is preparing measures against Europe.

In addition, Von der Leyen pointed out that they are “exploring together with our partners how to use Russia’s public assets” frozen by the sanctions “for the benefit of Ukraine”.

He also pointed out that Moscow will have to ask the courts to account for “its heinous crimes”, and in this sense he recalled that Ukrainian and European prosecutors are already working together.

(Also: With heavy tanks, the West seeks to break Russian fortifications)



Von der Leyen announced in this context that an international center will be opened in The Hague to “prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine”, who will be in charge of collecting evidence and will be integrated into the already existing joint investigation team supported by the Netherlands and Eurojust.

In this regard, Zelensky accused Russia of preparing its forces to “take revenge” on Ukraine and Europe, which supports kyiv against the Russian invasion. “Russia is concentrating its forces, we all know it. It wants to take revenge not only on Ukraine but also on free Europe,” he declared.

*With information from EFE