Ursula von der Leyen obtained the support of her party, the EPP, in Bucharest as 'Spitzenkandidatin', the leading candidate, to preside over the European Commission also in the next legislature. In the large covered arena of the Romexpo, where young Romanians buried Nicolae Ceausescu's communism by dancing to the tunes of Iron Maiden, Guns 'n' Roses and Sting, the outgoing president, now a “celebrity” as Paolo defined her Gentiloni, received the 'blessing' of the first European party in the race for re-appointment. If in 2019 she was pulled out of the hat by Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, after a careful assassination against the Spitzenkandidaten on the field, now she von der Leyen is officially a candidate, three months before the vote.

A non-unanimous investiture

It was not a unanimous investiture, despite von der Leyen being the only candidate: the vote took place by secret ballot and the EPP is a real party, with a strong internal democracy. It is not clear why, out of 737 those entitled to vote (there were 801 delegates, but not all of them could vote), only 499 votes were cast: 238 votes were missing (591 actually registered to vote). Out of 489 valid votes (10 were null or invalid), von der Leyen obtained 400 votes in favor and 89 against. The French Républicains did not vote for her, and they said so publicly, also because she is seen as Macron's candidate.

Some evil ones hypothesize that von der Leyen could end up being the target of the parties' favorite game, including the Christian Democratic ones: pigeon shooting. Numbers aside, von der Leyen said she was “touched and grateful for the trust gained from the EPP” and she claimed to have done, together with her party, “the right things in the last five years”. The president reiterated her firm support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and was very harsh towards Vladimir Putin: he is “a wanted man for war crimes” and “a courtroom in The Hague awaits him”, she said , reiterating that he is “responsible” for the death in prison of opponent Alexey Navalny.

What von der Leyen wants from the EU

In line with the party's Manifesto, which wants to offer Europeans an EU that is a “solid and secure home”, von der Leyen wants “a strong and secure, peaceful and prosperous, democratic and united Union”. The EPP aims to regain consensus on the right, adopting a tougher approach on migration, to dry up the water in which the nationalists swim: the party's Manifesto, approved yesterday, explicitly provides for the possibility of giving asylum to applicants even in countries third parties, subject to agreement with the EU.

“Everything written in the Manifesto is in full compliance with EU law and international law,” claimed von der Leyen. “We have respected our international obligations in the past, we do it today and we will do it in the future – added the president – but it is we, the Europeans, who decide who comes to Europe and under what circumstances, not the organized crime of traffickers”. Party president Manfred Weber, a Bavarian member of the CSU, underlined that the same Manifesto recalls the Geneva Convention and the Convention on Human Rights. The president also recalled that during her mandate, agreement was found on pact on migration and asylum, which member states have failed to reach since 2015. “The best way to fight extremists is to address the concerns of our citizens and give adequate answers. It is the people who ask us for it”, he said Weber explained.

“No cooperation with Putin's friends”

However, the EPP candidate has marked a very clear line of demarcation on the right, in perfect alignment with Weber: there is no question of “Putin's friends”. “Here, in our home,” she said, “Putin's friends are trying to rewrite history and hijack our future. They spread hate from their keyboards. There must be no doubt about what is at stake in these elections: our peaceful and united Europe is being challenged as never before, by populists, nationalists and demagogues, whether from the far right or the far left.”

Here von der Leyen explicitly cited Alternative fuer Deutschland and the Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, both allies of the League in the Identity and Democracy group, currently chaired by Marco Zanni (who is not expected to run again in the next European elections). “The names may be different – continued the president – but the aim is the same: they want to trample on our values, they want to destroy Europe. And the EPP will never allow this to happen,” she assured.

The position of Lega and Forza Italia

The League, never mentioned by German politics, reiterated its opinion on von der Leyen's mandate: “The crazy policies of this wretched and sinister Commission are destroying Europe”, claimed Matteo Salvini's party in a note. For the vice-president of the Council and of the EPP Antonio Tajani, present yesterday and today at the congress at the head of a Forza Italia delegation, the one expressed by the League on von der Leyen “is an opinion”. Their position “was known. We at We voted for Forza Italia instead, so that it can be the candidate of the EPP”, he underlined. The president also returned to claim the success achieved by the Commission during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the vaccination campaign that allowed the Old Continent to emerge from lockdown. In Europe, he said, “when we are united we can move mountains. We have overcome a global pandemic: citizens in every member state have had their vaccines at the same time, in their fair share. Many thought it was impossible, but we have done. Together.”

Von der Leyen also assured that the Green Deal will be implemented by ensuring that “the clean technology industry” remains in Europe and assured that the EPP will be “side the farmers”, who in recent weeks have taken to the streets to protest even against the policies implemented by his Commission. “Last month – he said – a young farmer told me that sometimes they are forced to sell their product below production costs. This is unacceptable. Our food security depends on from the security of our farmers' livelihoods. The system must be restored to a sustainable basis. Their hard work must pay off.”

Tajani himself, who is leader of Forza Italia and vice-president of the EPP, has made it clear that the Azzurri's support for von der Leyen is based on the fact that he has abandoned the 'ultraecologist' line of the Dutch Frans Timmermans. “I hope – he said – that in the next legislature von der Leyen is not surrounded by commissioners who do the exact opposite of what she said. But I am convinced that this will not happen, thanks to careful vigilance both by the EPP commissioners and by the EPP group in the European Parliament. Her speech convinces me: without clear positions we would not have been able to support her. We supported her because she gave some indications, embracing the EPP manifesto regarding agricultural, industrial and environmental policies that go in our direction”.

Meanwhile, Tajani explained that, after the next European elections, Italy will have to aim to regain a vice-presidency of the Commission, presenting a commissioner who knows the dynamics of Brussels and who is able to have an impact, rebalancing the positions of the college. He also indicated the possible portfolios: agriculture, industry, defense or environment. And the Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto, said in response to a question, “the commissioner would do very well”, even if in the government “we have never talked about it”.

Von der Leyen, who is German but was born in Brussels, concluded her Bucharest speech by striking a chord with Europeanism. “Every single nation,” she said, “has a similar story to tell. And this is what constitutes the great history of our European Union. This is what my father told us, around the kitchen table. This is what I tell my kids. And this is precisely the story we need to tell in the coming months. This is what we stand for: democracy, prosperity, security. We in the EPP are ready to face the challenge, with confidence and leadership. For me it is an honor to be here to ask you for trust and support. And it is the honor of a lifetime, to serve our Europe,” she concluded.