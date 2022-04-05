Home page politics

Of: Felix Busjaeger

split

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Both will travel to Kyiv this week. © Mario Salerno/EU Council/dpa

Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borell will travel to Kyiv to speak to President Zelenskyy. An exact date is still pending. The politics ticker.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy.

Israel and the US give the green light to Arrow 3.

Federal President Steinmeier criticizes Vladimir Putin and Western misconduct.

CSU demands more weapons for Ukraine.

Criticism of the elimination of the obligation to isolate people infected with corona.

Karl Lauterbach as a target for Corona opponents.

the politics-Ticker informs about important events of the day.

Von der Leyen travels to Kyiv: As her spokesman announced on Twitter on Tuesday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Ukraine this week. It is said that she will be accompanied by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell. Talks are to be held in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to information from the German Press Agency, the meeting will take place before the donor conference planned for Saturday in Warsaw. Last week, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, traveled to Kyiv to talk to Zelenskyy and other government officials about the Ukraine war. She pledged extensive support from the EU. “We will help rebuild your cities,” she said.

Anti-missile shield Arrow 3 could be sold to Germany

Missile defense shield for Germany: Because of the Ukraine war, the federal government had decided in recent weeks to purchase one missile defense shield for Germany informed. The Arrow 3 missile defense system is still considered promising* Developed by Israel and the United States. Both nations have agreed to a sale, according to the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post. This was reported on Tuesday, citing the inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz.

The footage released by the Israeli Ministry of Defense shows the launch of a missile from the Arrow 3 anti-missile defense system. The system could also be used in Germany in the future. © Israeli Defense Ministry/dpa

The sale of the Arrow 3 system to Germany would mark the first sale of the system to a third country. So far, however, no decision has been made about a possible purchase in Germany. The demand for a missile defense shield for Germany became louder after Russia’s attack on Ukraine had also changed the threat situation in Europe.

Steinmeier: Vladimir Putin is a “bunkered warmonger”

Federal President about Putin: Frank Walter Steinmeier* sees no possibility for future cooperation as in previous years with Russia under Vladimir Putin’s leadership. “I am sure that in Russia under Putin there will be no return to normality, to the status quo ante,” he said on Tuesday in the ZDF morning magazine. Putin is now a “bunkered warmonger”. At the same time made Federal President Steinmeier* it is clear that maintaining good relations with Russia has failed in many respects.

“This is a bitter balance sheet that we are facing,” said the Federal President. “And part of this bitter balance sheet is the misjudgment that we, and I too, thought that even a Putin of the year 2022 would ultimately not accept the country’s total political, economic, moral ruin for his imperial dreams or his imperial madness .” In particular, the warnings from the Eastern European partner states after 2014 should have been taken more seriously, according to Steinmeier.

After Butscha: CSU calls for realignment of German foreign policy

Help in the Ukraine war: For more than five weeks, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting in the war in Ukraine* and so far there is no end in sight. While the massacre in Bucha is causing international horror, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy* announces that he wants a full investigation into crimes against civilians. To this end, they work together with the EU and the International Criminal Court, among others. Given the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia’s presidents Wladimir Putin* the CSU federal government demanded from Chancellor Olaf Scholz to allow further arms deliveries to the Ukrainians.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt calls for more weapons for Ukraine. In addition, German foreign policy is to be realigned. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/archive image

“The pictures from Butscha hit the marrow and bone and show an indescribable breach of civilization in Russia,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt of the Augsburger Allgemeine on Tuesday. The politician explained that a “further strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capability with weapons, protected vehicles and reconnaissance technology” is now needed. This support would not only have to come from the Bundeswehr, but also from industry. In addition, “a realignment of our foreign policy, including a newly defined deterrence strategy, is necessary”.

After the federal-state summit of health ministers: criticism of the elimination of the obligation to isolate and quarantine in the case of Corona

Criticism of the elimination of the obligation to isolate: Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and the health ministers of the federal states recently announced that the obligation to isolate and quarantine should expire on May 1st. This advance is now causing opposition from experts and patient advocates. Given the high rate of infection with the omicron* variant and the subtype Omicron-BA.2* this is currently a wrong impulse. Currently, infected people can five days free from quarantine*.

“It is becoming increasingly dangerous for the high-risk group. These people live among us, ”said the board member of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, to the editorial network Germany. Should an obligation to isolate now become voluntary, this would downplay an infection with the corona virus to the corona deniers. While the quarantine obligation will fall in Germany, the new one became Omicron variant XE* discovered and different Symptoms can be due to omicron* indicate. “If a person shows symptoms, then they should sit out the corona infection at home instead of infecting more people,” epidemiologist Hajo Zeeb told RND. Especially with the omicron variant there is a risk of the virus being passed on very quickly.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach as the target of hostilities

Criticism of the SPD Minister of Health: Karl Lauterbach* (SPD) is a person who polarises. Even before his appointment as Federal Minister of Health under the Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD), the SPD politician was omnipresent on German talk shows because of the corona pandemic. Apparently, that didn’t just get approval. As Lauterbach himself announced, he was often a target for opponents of the measures in the past.

In a Tiktok video published by the Funke media group, Lauterbach said that he too was asked several times for his vaccination card. Sometimes he was also denied access to restaurants. However, not because there were problems with his vaccination status, but because he was Karl Lauterbach. One thing is certain: Lauterbach is an attractive figure. After the incident became known, the hashtag #LoKarlVerbot went viral on Twitter. According to RTL, it is not known how many restaurants actually threw out the Minister of Health.

The political ticker informs about important events of the day

Whether it’s the corona pandemic, the traffic light dispute, the reform of basic income or the Ukraine conflict: Every day, news emerges all over the world – good and bad. With this ticker we keep you, dear readers, up to date on all the news of the day. We classify and weight the political events and developments for you. In the evening you will get everything important at a glance. Have fun while reading. * kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.