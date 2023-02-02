The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the bloc’s High Foreign Representative, Josep Borrell, arrived in kyiv on Thursday, February 2, where they promised to double to 30,000 the number of Ukrainian soldiers that the European Union (EU) will train ) before the Russian hostilities. Meanwhile, Moscow intensifies its attacks and leaves at least three people dead, after the launch of a missile in the city of Kramatorsk, in the east of the invaded nation.

A high-level visit that promises to increase aid to Ukraine as kyiv anticipates a major Russian offensive ahead of the first anniversary of the war.

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula Von der Leyen, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, together with more than a dozen officials from the bloc of 27 countries arrived on Thursday, February to the Ukrainian capital, where they announced additional assistance for the Russian-invaded nation.

Von der Leyen held a meeting with President Volodimir Zelenski and Borrell announced that the EU will double the number of Ukrainian soldiers it trains to defend the country against hostilities from Moscow.

"The EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) will train 15,000 more Ukrainian soldiers, bringing the total number of EUMAM trained personnel to 30,000," the official confirmed through his Twitter account.







Likewise, Brussels promised 25 million euros to remove the mines installed by Russian troops in areas of Ukrainian territory that were recovered by the local Army.

Borrell is scheduled to meet Zelensky on Friday, February 3, in the midst of what has been described by the EU as a summit in Ukraine.

The talks would include the debate on the shipment of more arms and financial aid for the attacked nation, as well as greater access for Ukrainian products to the EU market, assistance to kyiv to meet its energy needs amid constant Russian bombing of crucial infrastructure and sanctions on Moscow, among other issues.

kyiv’s long road to possible membership in the 27-nation bloc will be a key issue in the discussion, so Ukraine’s anti-corruption campaign, a key condition for joining, is also expected to be on the agenda.

This is the first such meeting in the Ukrainian capital since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24, 2022 and comes in the face of what the Ukrainian authorities foresee as a major offensive by Moscow, by the way. of the first year of the war.

Following promises by Western governments, including the United States and Germany, to strengthen Ukraine’s defenses, including handing over Leopard 2 tanks and other combat vehicles, Moscow has turned fury against its neighbor.

At least three dead and two dozen wounded in a Russian attack on Kramatorsk

Rescue teams dig through the rubble of residential areas in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk after the Russian military fired a missile that destroyed an apartment building and damaged seven other buildings.

So far, the authorities confirm the death of three people, while twenty more were injured.

"At least eight apartment buildings were damaged. One of them was completely destroyed (…) There may be people under the rubble," said the Police.







The scene of devastation in Kramatorsk, in the eastern province of Donetsk, where emergency workers spent the night searching for survivors after the missile hit on the night of Wednesday, February 1, is a grim reminder of the cost of war, almost a year after Russia launched the full-scale invasion.

Likewise, Russian bombardments in Ukraine during the last 24 hours have claimed the lives of at least eight civilians and injured 29 others, the office of the Presidency said.

Among the fateful events is the launch of a Russian mortar projectile that hit a basement where dozens of people were taking refuge, in the northeastern region of Chernihiv.

Ukraine warns of new major Russian offensive ahead of the first year of the war

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has warned that Russia is planning a new large-scale attack to coincide with the first anniversary of the war on February 24.

Reznikov warned of a mobilization of Kremlin troops, especially on the eastern border.

The official also pointed out that there would be around half a million Russian soldiers in the border area, above the general mobilization of 300,000 reservists that Moscow announced last September.

“We do not underestimate our enemy (…) Officially, they announced 300,000, but when we see the troops at the borders, according to our assessments, they are many more (…) We believe that, since Russia lives in symbolism, they will try something around the 24th of February,” Reznikov said.

Ukrainian servicemen are seen near the front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Soledar in Donetsk region, Ukraine, January 23, 2023. © Oleksandr Ratushniak / Reuters

For his part, President Volodimir Zelensky asserted that after the setbacks that the Russian Army suffered in recent months, Moscow is trying to make progress that it can demonstrate ahead of the anniversary.

“A definite increase in the offensive operations of the occupiers has been noted on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become more difficult,” Zelensky said in a video statement.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the new offensive would probably focus on two areas: the east of the country, which has suffered heavy fighting in recent weeks, and the south.

With Reuters, AP and local media